Cleveland, OH



 

The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Bears begin new phase with Poles as GM, Eberflus as coach

CHICAGO BEARS (6-11) New faces: GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, LB Joe Thomas, CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker, WR Velus Jones Jr., DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL Justin Jones, KR/PR Byron Pringle, QB Trevor Siemian, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Matthew Adams, CB Tavon Young, FB Khari Blasingame, LB Nicholas Morrow, C Lucas Patrick, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DB Dane Cruikshank, WR David Moore, WR N’Keal Harry, G Michael Schofield, OT Riley Reiff.
CHICAGO, IL



