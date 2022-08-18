ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 6

Related
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Liberty Township, OH
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Florida, OH
Local
Florida Government
wvxu.org

Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think

After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds attend ‘Unite & Win’ rally supporting JD Vance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is close. Republican candidate JD Vance is ahead of his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by just a few percentage points, according to a recent poll released by Emerson College. The Turning Point Action political action committee is hoping...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Liz Cheney
coolcleveland.com

As GOP Scandal Grows in Ohio, It’s Time for a Change

Do political scandals matter in Ohio anymore or are we, as a recent article in The New Yorker magazine claimed, a failed state where voters have no power to make change?. Last week, Ohio Capital Journal’s David DeWitt posted an article titled “Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal.”
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis speaks at Ohio rally in support of JD Vance

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is speaking at a rally in Ohio on Friday in support of Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, who secured the Republican nomination Wednesday. The rally is the second event for DeSantis on Friday after he delivered remarks in Pittsburgh for Doug Mastriano. DeSantis, widely believed to be...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Mahoning BOE says Ungaro off November ballot; Ungaro vows to fight

Eric Ungaro, who was running as an independent for the 59th District Seat for Ohio State Representative, has been informed by the Mahoning County Board of Election has voted not to certify his candidacy for the November election. Danielle O'Neill, Petitions and Candidates Issues Supervisor for the Mahoning County Board...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#News Media#Republicans#Need To Know#Senate#Gop#Unite Win#Turning Point Action#The Republican Party
WOUB

Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
PATASKALA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ocj.com

Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy