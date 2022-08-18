Read full article on original website
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org
Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think
After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
Lima News
National Republican group plans massive ad buy boosting J.D. Vance, signaling deepening GOP focus on Ohio’s Senate race
COLUMBUS — A political action committee with close ties to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is launching a massive new ad campaign in Ohio, a clear sign that national Republicans are shifting more toward playing defense in the Buckeye State. The Senate Leadership Fund is reserving $28 million...
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds attend ‘Unite & Win’ rally supporting JD Vance
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is close. Republican candidate JD Vance is ahead of his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan by just a few percentage points, according to a recent poll released by Emerson College. The Turning Point Action political action committee is hoping...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
coolcleveland.com
As GOP Scandal Grows in Ohio, It’s Time for a Change
Do political scandals matter in Ohio anymore or are we, as a recent article in The New Yorker magazine claimed, a failed state where voters have no power to make change?. Last week, Ohio Capital Journal’s David DeWitt posted an article titled “Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal.”
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis speaks at Ohio rally in support of JD Vance
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is speaking at a rally in Ohio on Friday in support of Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, who secured the Republican nomination Wednesday. The rally is the second event for DeSantis on Friday after he delivered remarks in Pittsburgh for Doug Mastriano. DeSantis, widely believed to be...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning BOE says Ungaro off November ballot; Ungaro vows to fight
Eric Ungaro, who was running as an independent for the 59th District Seat for Ohio State Representative, has been informed by the Mahoning County Board of Election has voted not to certify his candidacy for the November election. Danielle O'Neill, Petitions and Candidates Issues Supervisor for the Mahoning County Board...
warricknews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Indiana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WOUB
Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
ocj.com
Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
WFMJ.com
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
