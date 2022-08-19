Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
MedPage Today
FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression
The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
MedicalXpress
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
biopharmadive.com
Axsome rebounds to win FDA approval of depression drug
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new depression drug from Axsome Therapeutics, one year after putting the treatment in regulatory limbo. The regulator cleared Axsome’s treatment, an oral drug to be sold as Auvelity, for adults with major depressive disorder. Axsome expects to begin selling the drug in the U.S. in the fourth quarter.
neurology.org
Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
News Channel Nebraska
Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms
Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/topamax-withdrawal-symptoms/. Topamax withdrawal symptoms can present difficult and complex problems, such as rebound migraines or seizures, and newly emerging discontinuation reactions. Medical consensus generally advises a slow and gradual reduction to help avoid such adverse reactions.1,7,14-16 Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms:. Seizures*. Dehydration. Newly emerging or rebound migraines. Weight...
MedicalXpress
Mepolizumab cuts exacerbations in children with severe asthma
Asthma exacerbations are reduced for children and adolescents with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma who are living in socioeconomically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and receive mepolizumab therapy, according to a study published in the Aug. 13 issue of The Lancet. Daniel J. Jackson, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
Psychiatric Times
The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
aao.org
Week in review: Endophthalmitis linked to pandemic mask wearing, quality of life in children with glaucoma, ocular manifestations of IBD
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Increases in postsurgical endophthalmitis may be linked to pandemic mask wearing. A Japanese retrospective study assessed the effects of COVID-19 pandemic–related mask wearing on endophthalmitis rates following vitrectomy or cataract surgery. Researchers noted significantly higher postsurgical endophthalmitis rates in the COVID-masking period (July 2020 to June 2021) than in the pre-pandemic period (January to December 2019), with an even greater incidence in the vitrectomy-alone group (OR 3.05). Interestingly, among the identified pathogens, Staphylococcus lugdonensis was seen only during the COVID-masking period. British Journal of Ophthalmology.
Minerva Seeks FDA Approval For Schizophrenia Candidate
Minerva Neurosciences NERV has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for roluperidone in the treatment of negative symptoms for patients with schizophrenia. The regulatory submission is supported by results from MIN-101C03 and MIN-101C07, two late-stage studies in patients with moderate to severe...
Psychiatric Times
What Is State of the Art Treatment for MDD?
“Is there one state-of-the-art treatment for depression? No, that was the dilemma I faced in trying to prepare for this talk,” Sidney Zisook, MD, told attendees at the 2022 Annual Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference. “There is no state-of-the-art treatment because major depressive disorder [MDD] is such a broad,...
MedPage Today
Intensive Endoscopy Might Not Be One-and-Done for Gastric Cancer Surveillance
The use of intensive index endoscopy was not associated with subsequently reduced detection of new gastric cancers after 1 year for high-risk patients, according to a case-control study from Japan. Early gastric cancer detection after index endoscopy with both white light and narrow-band imaging (3%) was similar to the rate...
Medical News Today
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
HealthCentral.com
What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?
Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
Psychiatric Times
Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist Approved for Treatment of MDD
Dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder just became FDA approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, the first and only oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of MDD. It is also the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved for the treatment of MDD with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
