Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
22 Odell Street, Greenville
Greenville and Upstate area open houses – — here’s a quick look at homes and properties available for touring this weekend. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 1-5 p.m.: Sunday, Nov. 8. 22 Odell Street, Greenville • $924,650. Hartness: A stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...
Writeshare offers fall classes for writers of all styles
The Greenville-based writers’ network Writeshare, headquartered in M. Judson Booksellers in downtown Greenville, has announced its fall writing courses for writers of all different levels, styles and genres. Established in 2020, Writeshare is a growing resource where writers can learn how to improve their writing through in-person or virtual...
201 Rembert Street, Greenville
Greenville and Upstate area open houses – — here’s a quick look at homes and properties available for touring this weekend. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Saturday, Oct. 31 | 1-5 p.m.: Sunday, Nov. 1. 201 Rembert Street, Greenville • $1,800,000. Hartness: The Stuart is a true one-of-a-kind...
Food festival euphoria returns to full scale for the first time since 2019
The annual food festival euphoria, now in its 17th year, is returning Sept. 15-18 to its full scale for the first time since 2019. This year’s event will feature four days of exclusive tastings, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, multi-course dinners and appearances from well-known and highly acclaimed chefs, in addition to live musical performances.
Photos: India Day celebration in Greenville
The Indian Association of Greenville presented its India Day celebration on Aug. 20 in downtown Greenville. The event included performances and a parade.
Open houses: September 6
Greenville and Upstate area open houses – — here’s a quick look at homes and properties available for touring this weekend. All open houses are Sunday, September 6, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 6 – 2-4pm 21 Ridgeland Drive, Greenville • $899,000. Alta Vista: Walk to...
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
Open houses: August 16
Greenville and Upstate area open houses – — here’s a quick look at homes and properties available for touring this weekend. All open houses are Sunday, August 16, 2-4 p.m. 410 Kenmure Ct., Woodruff • $429,900. Conamara Farms: Quiet cul-de-sac location overlooking adjacent farm in Spartanburg...
Greenville Jewish Film Festival to screen ‘The Mamboniks’ documentary
Greenville Jewish Film Festival will host its Summerfest 2022 on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Greenville ONE Center. The event at 2 W. Washington St. will feature a screening of “The Mamboniks,” a 90-minute documentary that tells the story of the “Jewish love affair with Latin music,” said festival organizers in a press release.
Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport
The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
TigerImpact NIL Collective soon to hit 50-athlete mark
Four months into its existence, the TigerImpact NIL Collective has signed more than 40 Clemson athletes —including one from each sport— who have agreed to market for 34 local charities in the Clemson area and beyond, TigerImpact board member Kendall Alley said August 17. Alley said another dozen...
Watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘Behind the Tape’ series
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the curtain to allow the community to see how it solves some of its cases. As the genre of true crime only continues to grow in popularity, spanning books, movies, TV shows and podcasts, the sheriff’s office launched its own foray into the genre with “Behind the Tape,” a new web series that premiered August 19 on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Greenville City Council Notes: Woven apartment development gets initial approval
Here’s a recap of the Aug. 22 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. Passed: Amendment for 254-unit apartment in Village of West Greenville. The council passed an amendment to an ordinance to approve an annexation for an apartment complex called Woven. The 254-unit multifamily complex on Pendleton Street in the Village of West Greenville was met with mixed reactions from both the public and the council members.
Car thefts, break-ins still a wide threat across Greenville
The Greenville Police Department in June warned city residents that auto break-ins and vehicle thefts were on the rise — auto break-ins were up 96% over the previous month, and auto thefts were up 19% over that same period. The city logged 102 auto break-ins and 32 vehicle thefts...
