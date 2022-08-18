Spencer Shuffield Wins Group A Qualifying Round at Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River

Read full article on original website
majorleaguefishing.com
Shuffield Finally Wins, Hoists TITLE Belt at the St. Lawrence
MASSENA, N.Y. – Spencer Shuffield always knew – he didn’t know when or the rough road of heartbreak and near-misses he’d travel to do it, but he knew one day he’d get that major victory. Today, that knowing finally became reality. Shuffield is the Tackle...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Knockout Round Roster Set After Weigh-in on the St. Lawrence River
MASSENA, N.Y. – It was more figurative fireworks and big bass at the St. Lawrence on Day 4 of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. Tennessee pro Nick Hatfield weighed a 24-pound, 4-ounce bag, the biggest of the tournament so far, to hold the lead over Group B and advance directly to Sunday’s Championship Round.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Championship Sunday Starts at the TITLE on the St. Lawrence
MASSENA, N.Y. – Ten pros launched into the St. Lawrence River this morning, but only one returns as champion of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. After five days of fishing, the best of the best from the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me remain, and a battle royal for a top prize of up to $200,000 begins.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
Police investigating gunfire in Little Rock River Market
Police in Little Rock are investigating a report of shots fired near the River Market area Friday afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible
A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
Witness describes River Market gunfire incident
Gunfire erupted in Little Rock's River Market area Friday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody within moments after it happened, but police are looking for another person LRPD says ran away from the scene.
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
arkadelphian.com
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
Russellville woman opens daycare with extended hours to benefit parents
Most daycares or after school centers shut their doors for the day around mid-evening a Pope County woman has decided to chase her dream of opening a center with extended hours to be an extra help to parents.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
Little Rock police identify the man wanted in connection with River Market shooting
Police in Little Rock have identified a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on President Clinton Avenue on Friday afternoon.
AdWeek
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
