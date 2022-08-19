ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fwtx.com

5 Fort Worth Restaurant Updates

A Chicago-based chain known for its Italian beef (you had me at Italian beef) and hot dogs is on its way to the Fort Worth area. The restaurant applied for a permit to start construction at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, according to Bud Kennedy. The first location in Dallas-Fort Worth is at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. It’s set to open in the fall.
fwtx.com

Bass Hall Welcomes Ukrainian Ballet Company

Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet’s inaugural United States tour will make Fort Worth and Bass Hall its only Texas stop, in October, part of a 13-city fall excursion. Performing Arts Fort Worth and Texas Ballet Theater present “A Tribute to Peace — North Texas Welcomes Kyiv City Ballet,” a neoclassical work choreographed by Ekaterina Kozlova and Ivin Kozlov, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Tickets start at $35.
fwtx.com

Burger Week Returns to Cowtown

The fourth annual Burger Week returns this week, Monday through Sunday, in partnership with Tarrant Area Food Bank. This year, 26 restaurants are featuring a specialty burger for $6. There’ll be giveaways on social media, and participants can download their burger passports to tick off which places they’ve been to so far.
fwtx.com

Cereal Bar is Cerealsly Awesome

Forget being a kid in a candy store. Welcome to a cereal store. More accurately, a cereal bar, the first of its kind in the Tarrant area. Opened earlier this summer by local entrepreneur Devon Wordlaw, Roadrun’r Exotic Cereal Bar offers bowls of cereal in both straightforward and wildly imaginative varieties. If you want a bowl of Frosted Flakes, Wordlaw can do that. Or if you want a bowl of Frosted Flakes decked out with gummy bears, whipped cream, powdered sugar, caramel, ice cream, and chocolate sauce, Wordlaw can do that, too.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here

The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

City Center Fort Worth to Host 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb

City Center Fort Worth will host up to 200 first responders on Sept 11 for a Memorial Tower Climb. First responders from City Center Security, local police and fire departments, county sheriff offices, and FBI agents will climb the stairs of the Bank of America Tower from the ground floor to the 27th floor four times to approximate the 110-story climb to the top of the New York World Trade Center.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
DALLAS, TX
