Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Fort Worth ISD Announces Karen Molinar as Interim SuperintendentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
fwtx.com
5 Fort Worth Restaurant Updates
A Chicago-based chain known for its Italian beef (you had me at Italian beef) and hot dogs is on its way to the Fort Worth area. The restaurant applied for a permit to start construction at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, according to Bud Kennedy. The first location in Dallas-Fort Worth is at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. It’s set to open in the fall.
dmagazine.com
House Music Heads East: Fort Worth’s Beloved Meet Me Underground Arrives in Dallas
Monday nights aren’t typical underneath Fort Worth’s Curfew Bar. While most of the city settles in for the night, the basement booms with a four-on-the-floor beat that propels a sea of bodies beneath the glow of over a dozen disco balls. The sounds of New Jersey’s house music group Blaze vibrates off the wall.
fwtx.com
Bass Hall Welcomes Ukrainian Ballet Company
Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet’s inaugural United States tour will make Fort Worth and Bass Hall its only Texas stop, in October, part of a 13-city fall excursion. Performing Arts Fort Worth and Texas Ballet Theater present “A Tribute to Peace — North Texas Welcomes Kyiv City Ballet,” a neoclassical work choreographed by Ekaterina Kozlova and Ivin Kozlov, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Tickets start at $35.
fwtx.com
Burger Week Returns to Cowtown
The fourth annual Burger Week returns this week, Monday through Sunday, in partnership with Tarrant Area Food Bank. This year, 26 restaurants are featuring a specialty burger for $6. There’ll be giveaways on social media, and participants can download their burger passports to tick off which places they’ve been to so far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fwtx.com
Cereal Bar is Cerealsly Awesome
Forget being a kid in a candy store. Welcome to a cereal store. More accurately, a cereal bar, the first of its kind in the Tarrant area. Opened earlier this summer by local entrepreneur Devon Wordlaw, Roadrun’r Exotic Cereal Bar offers bowls of cereal in both straightforward and wildly imaginative varieties. If you want a bowl of Frosted Flakes, Wordlaw can do that. Or if you want a bowl of Frosted Flakes decked out with gummy bears, whipped cream, powdered sugar, caramel, ice cream, and chocolate sauce, Wordlaw can do that, too.
Cracker Barrel going all in on fall flavors with new menu additions
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall, it’s one of the best times of the year outside of Christmas. You get football, not 100-degree temperatures, bonfires, sweater weather, Halloween, pumpkin-flavored everything, and much more. Who would’ve thought Cracker Barrel would swoop in to make it all just a bit better?
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here
The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best places to get a baked potato in Dallas, according to Foursquare
Let this sentence serve as a reminder of the great things potatoes have contributed to society. From french fries to baked potatoes, their sacrifice is our gain.
fwtx.com
City Center Fort Worth to Host 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb
City Center Fort Worth will host up to 200 first responders on Sept 11 for a Memorial Tower Climb. First responders from City Center Security, local police and fire departments, county sheriff offices, and FBI agents will climb the stairs of the Bank of America Tower from the ground floor to the 27th floor four times to approximate the 110-story climb to the top of the New York World Trade Center.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Comments / 0