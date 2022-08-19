Read full article on original website
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Trouser snakes: US smuggler admits carrying reptiles in pants
A man who hid snakes and lizards in his trousers as he tried to sneak them into the United States as part of a $750,000 reptile smuggling enterprise faces decades in prison, officials said Wednesday. Jose Manuel Perez masterminded the six-year scheme from his home in southern California, which involved bringing 1,700 animals into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong.
UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Myanmar’s military-installed government Wednesday to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis. He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh...
