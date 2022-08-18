Read full article on original website
Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, judge rules
A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer.The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham filed a restraining order against county prosecutors hours after the Aug. 1 appeals court decision and following a request from attorneys...
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for an abortion pleads not guilty
A man charged with raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl who later traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion pleaded not guilty Monday to felony rape charges.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Indiana AG urges media not to rush judgment on Ohio rape victim abortion case
Indiana's attorney general said he believes the media and others should “withhold judgment” when discussing the case in which a doctor allegedly performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, pending a review of the matter. Todd Rokita, who has served as the state’s attorney general...
Florida court rules parentless 16-year-old did not present ‘clear’ evidence she is mature enough to get an abortion
A Florida appeals court ruled on Monday that a 16-year-old did not demonstrate that she is “sufficiently mature” to get an abortion. The appellant was requesting Florida’s First District Court of Appeal overrule a lower court ruling that prevented her from circumventing a state law that requires parental notification for minors to receive abortions.
Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing
Witnesses who were asked to speak on why an injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion law shouldn’t be extended faced on Thursday a heated cross examination during the second day of oral arguments in the Oakland County Circuit Court. The question before the judge is essentially to determine whether abortion will remain legal in the […] The post Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Abortion battle sparks influx of interest — and money — in state Supreme Court races
Washington — The stakes surrounding state Supreme Court races around the country are the highest they have been in recent memory this election cycle, as activists on both sides of the abortion rights debate shift their focus to state judiciaries that could now be the final word on the issue in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. — Lawyers for North Dakota's lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state's trigger law banning the procedure.The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week.Romanick put the trigger ban on hold last month when he ruled...
