Union Local School District Superintendent announces Resignation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday Ben Porter the superintendent of the Union Local School District announced his resignation from his position. He held the position of superintendent for 8 years but has been with the district for 16 years. According to Porter, his resignation comes from the struggles the district has faced in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sam Lucas of Barnesville will step in as interim superintendent as the district seeks a permanent replacement.
Church based Putnam Jamfest coming to Zanesville this Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The church coordinated Putnam Jamfest will be in Zanesville this Saturday. The 8th annual street-fair is to help promote christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and...
Paving project coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord residents will soon see a paving crew in the village. New Concord Village Council approved the estimate from Parnell and Associates of Cambridge to pave Garfield Avenue at a cost of $64,840 as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project. Paving is expected...
Boil advisories lifted in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The boil advisory The Cambridge Water Department issued for all of Cedar Hills and the 1500 blocks of Wills Creek Valley Dr and Deer Path Dr has been lifted. The boil advisory for all of Bennett Avenue has also been lifted.
Harrison County to benefit from new solar energy plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved applications filed by two companies to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Harrison County along with a second one in Van Wert County. The Nottingham Solar facility will occupy 580 acres within a 1,200-acre project area in Athens Township...
Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service
SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
Cambridge City COuncil Approves New Changes to Facilities at Cambridge City Park
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council approved some changes on Monday regarding facilities at Cambridge City Park. Officials with the Cambridge City Schools and the City of Cambridge have both okayed an agreement which would give the schools back possession of McFarland Stadium, while the City would take over Pine Field and the school’s old bus garage. The schools will also continue to pay a $35,000 annual fee to the city, originally intended for the use of McFarland Stadium, which would be earmarked to upgrade facilities in the park used by the schools – the Tennis Courts and the Girl’s Softball Field. A request to place spirit banners on utility poles on Clairmont Avenue for the Cambridge Football team was approved as well. A request by Police Chief Mark DeLancey to apply for a Body Worn Camera Grant through the Office of Criminal Justice Services was also given a thumbs up by Council.
Robert E. Duffey, 79 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jessie E. Schlarb, age 94 of of Tere Haute, Indiana formerly of Cambridge. Jessie E. Schlarb, age 94 of Terre Haute, Indiana formerly of Cambridge passed away on Saturday...
Disabled woman found in faulty Guernsey County home
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a house along Perry’s Den. Deputies reportedly made the call to conduct a well being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days at a time. The female was at the property to care for the animals of the persons that placed her there. The deputies reported that the female clearly needed to have supervision at all times for her safety due to her disabilities. Deputies also noted that the female was left without running water, sewer, or electricity. It was also noted that the female only had approximately one half gallon of water and was unable to locate any shoes for her feet. Multiple piles of trash were also located around the structure, but were hard to see because of grass was extremely high.
Guernsey County Highway Department Announces New Gottengen Road to Close for Repairs
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Guernsey County Highway Department has announced that New Gottengen Rd. (CR 472) will be closed between Salem Rd. (County Rd. 74) and Meadowlark Rd. (Richland Township Rd. 746) to repair a road slip near the intersection of New Gottengen Rd and Salem Rd. The road will be closed starting Tuesday, August 30th, and remained closed until Friday, September 16th. Residents will have access to their properties during the closure.
Zanesville City Council Welcomed New Clerk of Council
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville City Council met in regular session Monday night where council introduced their new Clerk of Council, Billie Corns and also approved many ordinances. A few of the ordinances were to enter into a professional services contract with Gossman Group for the Gateway District Land Uses and Street Scape Design, designating the municipal services to be provided to and the zoning classification of annexed property, and authorizing the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act Funding on the recommendation from the Zanesville Community Development Committee. Mayor Donald Mason also said during council that the State Street overpass project is ahead of schedule.
