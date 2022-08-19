GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a house along Perry’s Den. Deputies reportedly made the call to conduct a well being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days at a time. The female was at the property to care for the animals of the persons that placed her there. The deputies reported that the female clearly needed to have supervision at all times for her safety due to her disabilities. Deputies also noted that the female was left without running water, sewer, or electricity. It was also noted that the female only had approximately one half gallon of water and was unable to locate any shoes for her feet. Multiple piles of trash were also located around the structure, but were hard to see because of grass was extremely high.

