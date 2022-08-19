ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think

After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

As GOP Scandal Grows in Ohio, It’s Time for a Change

Do political scandals matter in Ohio anymore or are we, as a recent article in The New Yorker magazine claimed, a failed state where voters have no power to make change?. Last week, Ohio Capital Journal’s David DeWitt posted an article titled “Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley

More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio ballroom Friday. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern. People began lining up early Friday afternoon outside the Metroplex Expo Center […] The post Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GIRARD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Standing room only for DeSantis-Vance rally in Girard

One of the country's rising Republican tides stopped in The Valley, hoping to lift Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance's boat. "If you know anything about our state, you know you don't have to look very far to find somebody from Ohio," joked Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Friday's 'Unite to...
GIRARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Election State#Ohio Secretary Of State#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
WDTN

DeWine, Vance forge ahead in latest Ohio poll

An Emerson College poll released Wednesday surveyed 925 Ohio voters over a two-day period in August about their preferred picks for the state’s governor and U.S. Senate races, pertinent issues – even peppering in questions about Mar-a-Lago and monkeypox.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Voting rights group responds to GOP Speaker letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The League of Women Voters of Ohio responded to a letter from Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, to his fellow Republicans on Wednesday. “Once again, they are creating these very absurd arguments about why they don’t have to respect Ohio voters,” said League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mike White

Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices

Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
OREGON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Cleveland.com

Progressive to sell office buildings as employees continue remote work: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’ve been working from home for two and half years, now commuting to the newsroom only one day a week. Plenty of Northeast Ohio office workers are in the same routine. We’ve been waiting to see how this pandemic trend translates to city income taxes and business real estate.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy