Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think
After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
As GOP Scandal Grows in Ohio, It’s Time for a Change
Do political scandals matter in Ohio anymore or are we, as a recent article in The New Yorker magazine claimed, a failed state where voters have no power to make change?. Last week, Ohio Capital Journal’s David DeWitt posted an article titled “Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal.”
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley
More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio ballroom Friday. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern. People began lining up early Friday afternoon outside the Metroplex Expo Center […] The post Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
Standing room only for DeSantis-Vance rally in Girard
One of the country's rising Republican tides stopped in The Valley, hoping to lift Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance's boat. "If you know anything about our state, you know you don't have to look very far to find somebody from Ohio," joked Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Friday's 'Unite to...
DeWine, Vance forge ahead in latest Ohio poll
An Emerson College poll released Wednesday surveyed 925 Ohio voters over a two-day period in August about their preferred picks for the state’s governor and U.S. Senate races, pertinent issues – even peppering in questions about Mar-a-Lago and monkeypox.
Voting rights group responds to GOP Speaker letter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The League of Women Voters of Ohio responded to a letter from Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, to his fellow Republicans on Wednesday. “Once again, they are creating these very absurd arguments about why they don’t have to respect Ohio voters,” said League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller.
Ohio Lt. governor lands big walleye
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. John Husted were out on Lake Erie Thursday for Fish Ohio Day.
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices
Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
Progressive to sell office buildings as employees continue remote work: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’ve been working from home for two and half years, now commuting to the newsroom only one day a week. Plenty of Northeast Ohio office workers are in the same routine. We’ve been waiting to see how this pandemic trend translates to city income taxes and business real estate.
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
