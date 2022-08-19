ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
Vikings trade for veteran quarterback on Monday

It was a disappointing year for the Minnesota Vikings last season, missing out on the playoffs despite an extremely talented roster on paper. They will look to bounce back in the 2022-23 NFL season, and they made a decision on Monday to sure up their quarterback depth moving forward. The...
NFL world reacts to Donald Trump’s Cowboys prediction

It’s well-known that former President Donald Trump once owned the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, but did you know he once had the opportunity to buy the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys?. As the story goes, then-owner Clint Murchison Jr. was looking to sell the team and Trump had...
Urban Meyer reveals why he feared Alabama & Nick Saban

It’s safe to say that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Alabama coach Nick Saban will go down as some of the top coaches in college football history. And there’s clearly plenty of mutual respect between the two coaches, who have faced each other several times. In...
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson contract report

The Baltimore Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson are attempting to work out a new contract before the start of the upcoming 2022-23 season, but it appears those negotiations are becoming a little more difficult than either side had hoped. During the broadcast of Sunday’s preseason game between the...
NFL world reacts to Jacoby Brissett’s hilarious Deshaun Watson comments

With Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson now officially suspended for the first 11 games of the upcoming NFL season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is now the team’s starting quarterback at least until Watson returns in November. On Wednesday, Brissett met with reporters and was asked a rather puzzling question:...
Former Raider explains why Jon Gruden chose Derek Carr over Tom Brady

Since UFC owner Dana White dropped the bombshell that Tom Brady considered joining the Las Vegas Raiders but ex-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed the deal, many have been questioning why he’d decide to do so. Why would Gruden turn down a chance to win another Super Bowl with...
Former NFL star Herschel Walker is upset about trees

Former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker is currently running for U.S. Senator in Georgia after being encouraged to do so by former President Donald Trump. The former also seems to have a way with words much in the same way the latter does, in as much as they tend to say things that boggle the mind.
Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline

The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
Dolphins work out two-time Super Bowl champion

There are only two weeks left before the 2022 NFL regular season and it seems like the Miami Dolphins have their eyes set on bringing in a two-time Super Bowl champion to shore up their defense for the upcoming season. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Miami is working out...
Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities

During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
Eli Manning thinks Tom Brady hates his mom

You could make a solid case that if Olivia Manning never gave birth to Peyton and Eli, Tom Brady would have so many more Super Bowl rings. That’s the theory that Eli presented during Julian Edelman’s new podcast, saying that the former Patriots QB must hate Manning’s mother.
Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments

While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
Manager ejected during heated argument after terrible umpire call

It has not been a particularly strong season for Major League Baseball umpires as umps across the league have gone viral for blown calls and other gaffes all season. On Sunday, another MLB umpire made a terrible call behind the plate, and it led to an extremely heated argument and an ejection.
