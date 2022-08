Company maintains forward momentum, bringing premium home insurance to the Great Salt Lake state. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance provider, announces today that it is now available to independent insurance agents and homeowners in Utah. Independent agents in the state can now leverage Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage to obtain quotes in just 15 seconds.

