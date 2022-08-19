Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE
Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved
Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Art Museum Affinity Group Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28
Columbia, S.C. – On August 28, 2022, The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), will kick off a four-day online event to raise money for its annual programming initiatives and raise awareness for a national giving campaign, Give 8/28.
Shealy begins role as PRT director
NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
USC Gamecock
Board of trustees elects Thad Westbrook, Rose Newton as chair, vice chair
The board of trustees voted to appoint Thad H. Westbrook as the chairman and Rose Newton as the vice chairman of the board during a meeting at the Pastides Alumni Center on Aug. 19. Westbrook previously served as vice chair for two years before going unopposed for the chair position,...
wpde.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
Kennedy to lead financial aid at Newberry College
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her alma mater, Benedict College.
carolinapanorama.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Carolina from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants
BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Three at Lewis Babcock listed in 2023 “Best Lawyers” guides
COLUMBIA, SC - Three attorneys at Lewis Babcock L.L.P. are honored in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and its companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. The list includes firm co-founder Keith Babcock, who has been included in the national directory every year...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed
We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
The Post and Courier
Richland County elections director resigns without giving reason
COLUMBIA — Richland County's elections director submitted a letter of resignation after two years in the position. The county's Board of Voter Registration & Elections chose Alexandria Stephens for the job in June 2020 after a year of searching for someone to fill the historically troubled position. Stephens' resignation...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
All attorneys at Callison Tighe & Robinson honored in 2023 edition of Best Lawyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Every attorney at Callison Tighe & Robinson law firm is being honored for the second year in a row in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. One of the 13, Demetri K. “Jim” Koutrakos, was named Lawyer of the Year for Columbia in Litigation – Real Estate. Best Lawyers gives this award to individuals with the highest overall peer-feedback vote for a specific practice area and geographic region.
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality
In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. Best States for Women’s Rights...
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
