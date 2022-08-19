NYC’s Newest Theatre Will Open In The Heart Of Manhattan West Next Month

As if New York City didn’t already have enough iconic spots to spend a night out on the town at, it was just released that a new theatre, Midnight Theatre, will be opening its doors on September 21.

Opening up in the heart of Brookfield Properties’ latest neighborhood development Manhattan West, this intimate 160-seat theatre will be home to talent in all genres of music, magic, theatre, and performance art.

Guests will be treated to completely one-of-a-kind experiences–a projection system will digitally change the decor of the room and real-time animated environments will react to the music, making each show completely immersive and personalizable.

A specially crafted Midnight Theatre Showcase will kick off the performance schedule in early September, serving as a sneak peak of what visitors can expect to see on the full fall and winter line up.

Plus, guests can also enjoy a pre or post-show meal at the lively restaurant and bar Hidden Leaf–one of NYC’s newest restaurants that has been serving pan-Asian dishes to guests since July.

“With the theatre opening, this completes the dream of creating the ideal New York night out all under one roof. We are beyond excited to extend their experience inside the walls of the tech-enhanced Midnight Theatre with intimate, one-of-a-kind storytelling across magic, music, comedy and much more” states Warren Adcock.

You can learn more about the venue here , as well as check out their calendar of events once released.