Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
Police: Harnett County couple charged after baby found buried in yard
ERWIN, N.C. (AP) — A Harnett County couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said. Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday and were ordered held without bond. They will be appointed public defenders.
