These Are Georgia's Worst Cities For Daily Commutes & It Will Make You Value Remote Working

By Laurie Bergeron, Stacker
 5 days ago
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of Americans to start working remotely, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office in 2022, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have resumed.

For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Cumulatively, that translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week and 216 hours a year.

Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow. Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 five-year estimate.

#20. Sugar Hill

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 33.4

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 46.7%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.1%

#19. Johns Creek

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 33.5

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 46.2%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.7%

#18. Mableton

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 33.7

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 40.5%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 13.3%

#17. Suwanee

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 50.7%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 16.4%

#16. Kennesaw

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.2

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 42.5%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 20.4%

#15. South Fulton

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.3

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 42.5%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.4%

#14. Canton

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.4

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 47.4%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 20.6%

#13. Fayetteville

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.5

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 46.9%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 17.5%

#12. Lawrenceville

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.7

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 43%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 18.3%

#11. Braselton

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 35.1

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 43.7%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 16.9%

#10. Belvedere Park

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 35.4

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 45.9%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 14.9%

#9. Clarkston

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 35.6

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 43.7%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 21.3%

#8. Woodstock

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 35.9

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 43%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 20.3%

#7. Candler-McAfee

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 36.3

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 43.7%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 16.4%

#6. Stonecrest

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 38

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 33%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 21.1%

#5. Loganville

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 38

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 40.3%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 21.8%

#4. Powder Springs

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 38.4

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.8%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 20.7%

#3. Redan

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 39

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 34.7%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 22.7%

#2. Holly Springs

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 39.2

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.3%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 23.6%

#1. Snellville

- Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.7

--- Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 26.8%

--- Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 28.2%

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Working Remotely#Working From Home#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Percent#Worke
southgatv.com

Scott announces mobile office hours

TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
GEORGIA STATE
