Historical boat tour of Meredith’s islands and neck shoreline
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society has scheduled a unique historical boat tour of Meredith’s islands and the eastern shore of Meredith Neck on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Society has chartered the Camp Lawrence YMCA’s transport vessel, the Bear, for this first of its kind two-hour guided cruise among many of the town’s islands as well as the neck shoreline toward Center Harbor. The excursion will depart from the public docks at Goodhue Marina (formerly Shep Brown’s Boat Basin), on Lovejoy Sands Road.
Susan Wiley: Follow all environmental laws in placement of gas station in Effingham
With hundreds of lakes, ponds, and thousands of miles of streams and rivers, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is charged with protecting our water and other natural resources. It shocks me that a current NH legislator, Rep. Mark McConkey, is actively working to find an avenue to waive NH and local laws protecting water and wetlands in order to place a gasoline station in Effingham on an aquifer, an aquifer serving 14 area communities. It was 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon’s era, the Clean Water Act was signed into law. This act was established not only to protect our drinking water and human health, but also to protect aquatic life, and our natural and recreational resources. The NH House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, the State Environment and Agriculture Committee, and many state representatives, planning boards' members, and elected town officials have spent decades working on appropriate regulation to protect our natural resources. I am told the gasoline project began work to install underground storage tanks without following the established guidelines and laws. How can this happen?
David Nagel: Events at Gunstock represent the tip of a legislative iceberg that needs to change
I have chosen to seek election to represent Belknap County District 6 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Laconia School Board filing period concludes for November elections
LACONIA — The Laconia School Board approved, conditional to their recommended changes, handbooks for each of the district schools on Tuesday. Recommendations for changes included ensuring the weapons and tobacco policies were consistent across schools and ensuring that each handbook was accurate for each individual school. The board also...
Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
Meredith Historical Society to host Open House on Sept. 6
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine). The event will take place at the museum located at 45 Main St. in Meredith Village. Karen Thorndike, Historical Society president noted, “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to drop by to see the renovated museum, check out the collection and to see our new exhibits.” Society directors will be available to address questions about town history that may be of interest.
Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions
For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery
TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
Mike MacFadzen: MacFadzen will attend police recertification classes
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
Ronnie Abbott: MacFadzen was out of line at Laconia Republican Committee meeting
After being referred to as intolerant and deceitful by Mike MacFadzen for nothing more than attending the Laconia Republican Committee meeting a few nights ago, I have decided to issue my own statement. MacFadzen for sheriff, your disgusting behavior that caused you to lose the votes of most of the people in attendance that night does not give you the right to lie, not only about your opponent, but about everyone else in attendance. Your poor attempt at lying to make yourself look better has now called into question the integrity of normal everyday citizens who were only there to ask questions of the candidates and learn who they may or may not want to vote for. Also, on a personal level the lies in your statement also had people questioning my own business integrity, as you lied about photos being allowed simply to make everyone look shadier. I asked you to clear that up and you have instead chosen to keep that lie, along with all the rest of the lies in your statement. If you have any personal integrity left, I implore you to delete the untruthful false statement and issue an immediate apology to all that you have affected with your attempt to cover up your own wrongdoing. Not only were you out of line with the way you acted, but you also took away the voters' chance to ask our own questions. You already know that you are not voting for him, so being selfish and taking away our time to ask questions is another thing that you should add to your apology.
Sapry trial halted following closed hearing
LACONIA — The murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry was abruptly halted Monday. No explanation was given for the interruption in the proceedings. Shortly after the scheduled time for the resumption of the trial at 9 a.m. a bailiff told spectators in the courtroom to leave because there was going to be a closed hearing involving prosecution and defense attorneys and Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard.
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937 in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
Belmont driver rescued, arrested in DWI rollover crash
GILFORD — A Belmont driver was charged with driving while intoxicated after a Prius flipped on Gunstock Hill Road Monday night just after 10 p.m. Gilford police, fire and rescue quickly responded to the scene. It took first responders about 16 minutes to free Marianne Patterson, 59, from her vehicle after arrival. New Hampshire State Police also responded to the accident.
Delay in Sapry trial continues for second day
LACONIA — The delay in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry continued for a second day Tuesday. The trial was abruptly halted Monday after a closed hearing and the jury was sent home before the morning court session was due to get underway in Belknap Superior Court.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 213 calls from noon last Friday through noon Monday. Five people were arrested.
Elizabeth LaCroix, 90
LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 125 service calls from last Friday through Monday. Twelve people were arrested.
Barbara Gendron, 79
BRISTOL — Barbara Gendron, 79, of Bristol passed away August 18, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born September 23, 1942 in Bristol to the late parents Oscar Gendron and Barbara (Tucker) Gendron.
Judge declares mistrial in murder-insanity case of Hassan Sapry
LACONIA — Belknap Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard declared a mistrial Wednesday morning in the case of Hassan Sapry, charged with first- and second degree murder, and other crimes related to the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr. on April 18, 2019. Sapry, 24, had pleaded not guilty by reason...
