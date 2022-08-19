Read full article on original website
Meredith Historical Society to host Open House on Sept. 6
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine). The event will take place at the museum located at 45 Main St. in Meredith Village. Karen Thorndike, Historical Society president noted, “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to drop by to see the renovated museum, check out the collection and to see our new exhibits.” Society directors will be available to address questions about town history that may be of interest.
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937 in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
David Nagel: Events at Gunstock represent the tip of a legislative iceberg that needs to change
I have chosen to seek election to represent Belknap County District 6 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Barbara Gendron, 79
BRISTOL — Barbara Gendron, 79, of Bristol passed away August 18, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born September 23, 1942 in Bristol to the late parents Oscar Gendron and Barbara (Tucker) Gendron.
Belknap County Delegation scheduled to meet Sept. 1
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the County Complex. According to the meeting posting, the meeting has been called to “consider a Supplemental Appropriation of ARPA funds in the amount of $483,900 and to consider authorizing cost items for four collective bargaining agreements.” The meeting was noticed on Aug. 19.
Elizabeth LaCroix, 90
LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
Mike MacFadzen: MacFadzen will attend police recertification classes
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
Ronnie Abbott: MacFadzen was out of line at Laconia Republican Committee meeting
After being referred to as intolerant and deceitful by Mike MacFadzen for nothing more than attending the Laconia Republican Committee meeting a few nights ago, I have decided to issue my own statement. MacFadzen for sheriff, your disgusting behavior that caused you to lose the votes of most of the people in attendance that night does not give you the right to lie, not only about your opponent, but about everyone else in attendance. Your poor attempt at lying to make yourself look better has now called into question the integrity of normal everyday citizens who were only there to ask questions of the candidates and learn who they may or may not want to vote for. Also, on a personal level the lies in your statement also had people questioning my own business integrity, as you lied about photos being allowed simply to make everyone look shadier. I asked you to clear that up and you have instead chosen to keep that lie, along with all the rest of the lies in your statement. If you have any personal integrity left, I implore you to delete the untruthful false statement and issue an immediate apology to all that you have affected with your attempt to cover up your own wrongdoing. Not only were you out of line with the way you acted, but you also took away the voters' chance to ask our own questions. You already know that you are not voting for him, so being selfish and taking away our time to ask questions is another thing that you should add to your apology.
Lakes Region 42nd annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held in Meredith
MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 42nd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith. The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, along with their presenting partner Northway Bank.
Susan Wiley: Follow all environmental laws in placement of gas station in Effingham
With hundreds of lakes, ponds, and thousands of miles of streams and rivers, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is charged with protecting our water and other natural resources. It shocks me that a current NH legislator, Rep. Mark McConkey, is actively working to find an avenue to waive NH and local laws protecting water and wetlands in order to place a gasoline station in Effingham on an aquifer, an aquifer serving 14 area communities. It was 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon’s era, the Clean Water Act was signed into law. This act was established not only to protect our drinking water and human health, but also to protect aquatic life, and our natural and recreational resources. The NH House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, the State Environment and Agriculture Committee, and many state representatives, planning boards' members, and elected town officials have spent decades working on appropriate regulation to protect our natural resources. I am told the gasoline project began work to install underground storage tanks without following the established guidelines and laws. How can this happen?
Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery
TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
John G. Ducharme, 75
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — John Gary Ducharme, 75, born on September 15, 1946, passed away bravely and peacefully after a long illness on August 13, 2022. John was the son of George and Agnes (Dockham) Ducharme of Lakeport, where he grew up with his younger brother George. He was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1966, where he excelled at playing multiple sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart. John worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Laconia as a letter carrier for 37 years. It was the perfect job for him because it gave him the opportunity to get plenty of exercise and talk to all kinds of people.
