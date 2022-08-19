ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bronny James collegiate recruitment chaos is officially underway with reported offer from Memphis

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5XL8_0hNltCVt00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny James, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon in California, has a decision to make.

The four-star recruit will soon decide where he is playing basketball once he completes high school. James, who reportedly received offers from North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central in 2020, is expected to go the collegiate route rather than play for the G League Ignite or Overtime Elite.

The Oregon Ducks are considered the favorites to land a commitment from James. But it’s too early in the process to make any sweeping predictions about his future. His father, LeBron James, clarified that Bronny “hasn’t taken” any collegiate visits yet and he has “only had a few calls” with any universities.

Even without the visits, however, Bronny has reportedly picked up an offer from his first high-major university. According to On3, Bronny received an offer from the Memphis Tigers.

Bronny just finished a tournament playing for the California Classic Club in Europe.

One of his teammates on the European tour, Ashton Hardaway. Ashton, who played at Duncanville High School in Texas last season, will join Bronny and transfer to Sierra Canyon next season. He is the son of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.

LeBron, as noted by the Memphis Commercial Appeal, is a fan of the elder Hardaway:

“But if James’ father has any say in where his son plays, his opinion of Hardaway could provide some insight. LeBron has made his high esteem for Hardaway clear on multiple occasions.

‘Penny was one of my favorite players growing up,’ LeBron said in 2019 after a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. ‘I kind of idolized Michael Jordan, but I wanted to be like Penny. ‘

In an Instagram post in 2020, LeBron doubled down on his affinity for Hardaway.

‘MY 2ND FAVORITE PLAYER OF ALL-TIME MAN! LITERALLY COULD WATCH HIM PLAY EVERY NIGHT!!” he posted under a reel featuring some of Hardaway’s most impressive highlights.'”

In addition to Oregon and Memphis, there are several other schools with reported interest in landing a commitment from Bronny. On3 reports that USC has offered Bronny a scholarship as well.

But now that there is apparently an offer letter extended to the four-star recruit, expect several other high-major universities to get involved and do the same. The madness has officially begun.

