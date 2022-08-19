ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Chicago Cubs as they open up their three-game series on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers are coming off a series with the Dodgers where they lost the first two but we’re able to post a 5-3 win last night before making the trip to Chicago for the weekend. Meanwhile, the Cubs are on a three-game winning streak after knocking off the Nationals in two games and a one-off game with the Orioles.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

  • When: Friday, August 19
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers (-145) vs. Chicago Cubs (+120)

O/U: 10.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

