Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Chicago Cubs as they open up their three-game series on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers are coming off a series with the Dodgers where they lost the first two but we’re able to post a 5-3 win last night before making the trip to Chicago for the weekend. Meanwhile, the Cubs are on a three-game winning streak after knocking off the Nationals in two games and a one-off game with the Orioles.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Friday, August 19

Friday, August 19 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Brewers (-145) vs. Chicago Cubs (+120)

O/U: 10.5

