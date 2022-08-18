Ronald D. Wessel, rural Emporia, passed away at his home on Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the age of 81. Ronald Dean Wessel was born in Holton, Kansas on August 31, 1940, the son of Henry Dietrich and Esther Elvira (Williams) Wessel. Ronald and Charlotte Ann Olsen were united in marriage in Council Grove, Kansas on November 6, 1960. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Rhonda (Eric) Atkinson, Alma, KS, Tammy (Jackie) McHargue, Gatesville, TX, Brenda Wessel, and Ginger Wessel, both of Emporia; as well as granddaughter, Tara Ann (Cole) Lovorn, Gatesville, TX and great-granddaughter, expected in November, Zella Ann. His brother, Henry Wessel, Council Grove, KS and sisters, Nadine Russell, Topeka, KS and Ella Mae Kieffer, New Mexico, also survive. His parents, and sister, Maxine Soule, passed away earlier.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO