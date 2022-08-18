Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library's mobile kitchen brings food literacy to community
The Emporia Public Library made an exception to the “no food in the library” rule recently, thanks to the addition of a mobile kitchen. Using funds donated by Friends of the Library, EPL recently purchased a Charlie Cart mobile cooking station to provide culinary, nutrition and food literacy programming to residents of Lyon County.
Emporia gazette.com
Open house planned for new Americus preschool
The North Lyon County school district will show off its newest classrooms to the public this week. A “community open house” is planned at the North Lyon County Early Learning Center Wednesday from 4 - 5:30 p.m. It will open for the first day of classes Thursday.
Emporia gazette.com
Local artist becomes Emporia First Friday marketing manager
Former Flint Hills Technical College Marketing Director Kat Dorcas is making the best of both worlds — mixing art and marketing in her new position as Emporia First Friday marketing manager. “Any day I can create art, look at art or talk about art is a good day so...
Emporia gazette.com
It's a dry heat
While southern states get soaked with rain, the Emporia area is warm and dry for a while. In fact, Emporia was a bit cooler than normal Monday. The high at Municipal Airport was 87 degrees, compared with a normal high for the day of 89. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 84.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia has wettest day since mid-May
After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city’s wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
Emporia gazette.com
Retirees find opportunities with unique volunteer program
More than 16% of Lyon County residents are aged 65 and older. That’s 5,000 senior citizens: a larger age group, percentage-wise, than any other except the 20-29 year olds. These older adults are actively involved in making our communities better places to live. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)...
KVOE
Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening
A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
Emporia gazette.com
Ronald D. Wessel
Ronald D. Wessel, rural Emporia, passed away at his home on Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the age of 81. Ronald Dean Wessel was born in Holton, Kansas on August 31, 1940, the son of Henry Dietrich and Esther Elvira (Williams) Wessel. Ronald and Charlotte Ann Olsen were united in marriage in Council Grove, Kansas on November 6, 1960. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Rhonda (Eric) Atkinson, Alma, KS, Tammy (Jackie) McHargue, Gatesville, TX, Brenda Wessel, and Ginger Wessel, both of Emporia; as well as granddaughter, Tara Ann (Cole) Lovorn, Gatesville, TX and great-granddaughter, expected in November, Zella Ann. His brother, Henry Wessel, Council Grove, KS and sisters, Nadine Russell, Topeka, KS and Ella Mae Kieffer, New Mexico, also survive. His parents, and sister, Maxine Soule, passed away earlier.
Emporia gazette.com
Linocut prints bolsters creativity at library
“This is absolutely fun,” exclaimed Ellen Wickersham as she carved her linoleum block in advance of making brightly colored prints. “We’ve done all kinds of things here at the library.”. Linocut printmaking was a popular endeavor at the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20. Nearly 20...
WIBW
Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Emporia gazette.com
Schedule change coming for USD 253 students
USD 253 students will see a schedule change on Sept. 2. According to an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, the USD 253 Board of Educaiton voted Aug. 10 to adjust the academic calendar to allow for "additional professional development opportunities outside the regularly scheduled Wednesday Professional Learning Community time."
WIBW
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
KVOE
Trial ahead for man accused of trying to rob downtown Emporia convenience store
Trial is ahead — and soon — for a man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia convenience store this year. Trial is set to begin Aug. 29 for Darren Hutcherson in Lyon County District Court, depending on the results of a pretrial hearing Wednesday. The current schedule calls for a three-day trial.
WIBW
Topeka woman taken to hospital following rollover crash on Highway 75
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered in the hospital after a rollover crash near Soldier on Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 165.9 on Highway 75 - less than a mile north of 46th St.
KVOE
Showers and thunderstorms bring scattered rain totals to KVOE listening area Friday and Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms didn’t result in severe weather activity Friday night into Saturday morning, but it did bring some much-needed rainfall to the listening area. Storms began developing just before midnight Friday following sporadic rainfall throughout the day. Showers concluded just before sunrise Saturday and brought 1.10 inches of rainfall to the KVOE studios.
KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
Rollover crash in Topeka reported, no serious injuries
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Highway 75 on Monday. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was traveling north on 75 Highway when a tire blew, according to a preliminary investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and rolled once before their vehicle came to a […]
