Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Calvin Johnson 'Excited' to See Jameson Williams Play
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson joined Woodward Sports to discuss Dan Campbell, "Hard Knocks" and Jameson Williams.
Falcons Undrafted Rookie Opening Eyes in Preseason
Though not the most hyped-up rookie receiver on Atlanta's roster, Bernhardt has had a strong offseason.
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Georgia HS Wins 4OT Game on No Look, Over the Back Touchdown
It will be tough for any other high school football plays to top this touchdown pass this season.
Penn State snapshot profile: No. 14 Tyrece Mills
Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season. The next player is Penn State safety Tyrece Mills. Mills is another JUCO product of Lackawanna Community College, a school that James Franklin has become familiar with, after bringing in Jaquan Brisker, who went on to be a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in the 2022...
Notes from Sunday's second joint practice with Falcons
The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons met for a second day of joint practices on Saturday, though this practice was without pads. Still, it was another overall good day for the Jets heading into Monday’s preseason meeting (8:00 PM EST, ESPN). Let’s run through some notes and observations...
northgwinnettvoice.com
North Gwinnett wins Corky Kell Classic against McEachern
The North Gwinnett varsity football team can now boast about winning at the Benz, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in one of the premier kickoff events for the high school football season, the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs defeated McEachern 32-20 in their season opener. Both teams made mistakes in...
