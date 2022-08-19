ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team

Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State snapshot profile: No. 14 Tyrece Mills

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season. The next player is Penn State safety Tyrece Mills. Mills is another JUCO product of Lackawanna Community College, a school that James Franklin has become familiar with, after bringing in Jaquan Brisker, who went on to be a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in the 2022...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
northgwinnettvoice.com

North Gwinnett wins Corky Kell Classic against McEachern

The North Gwinnett varsity football team can now boast about winning at the Benz, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in one of the premier kickoff events for the high school football season, the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs defeated McEachern 32-20 in their season opener. Both teams made mistakes in...
SUWANEE, GA

