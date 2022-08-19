For the third year in a row, the Stanley County Student Council will be participating in a collection drive through “Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green” TM program. Being made mostly from cotton, the denim is converted to natural cotton fiber insulation for houses and pet bedding. Not only is the student council getting denim from members of the community, but is also acquiring unsalable denim from the Countryside Hospice Thrift Store in Pierre, saving them valuable monies that are not spent on disposal fees.

STANLEY COUNTY, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO