SDSU Extension holding 33rd Annual Winter Wheat Meeting tomorrow in Draper
SDSU Extension, in collaboration with the Jones County Crop Improvement Association, will host the 33rd Annual Winter Wheat Meeting in Draper tomorrow (Aug. 24, 2022) at 6:30pm CDT at the Draper city auditorium. Speakers at the meeting will include Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist, and Sunish Sehgal, SDSU Winter Wheat...
Governor Volleyball Outlasts Watertown To Win Season Opener
PIERRE – Working its way through a few mistakes, Pierre Governor Volleyball opened its 2022 season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Watertown at the Riggs High Gym, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23. Pierre (1-0) broke open a tight second set early with a 7-0 run, led by senior Ayvrie Kaiser, who had three aces in that run.
Stanley County School Student Council holding annual denim jeans collection drive
For the third year in a row, the Stanley County Student Council will be participating in a collection drive through “Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green” TM program. Being made mostly from cotton, the denim is converted to natural cotton fiber insulation for houses and pet bedding. Not only is the student council getting denim from members of the community, but is also acquiring unsalable denim from the Countryside Hospice Thrift Store in Pierre, saving them valuable monies that are not spent on disposal fees.
Aberdeen Central Sweeps Governor Soccer
PIERRE – State-ranked teams from Aberdeen Central swept Pierre Governor soccer Tuesday at the PILC Soccer Complex, with the Golden Eagle girls taking a 5-1 win and the boys winning 2-1. Both Pierre teams are now 2-2. The Governor girls’ only goal came late in the match. Nathan...
Tawnee Whitley wins The Right Card drawing for second week in a row
Tawnee Whitley was The Right Turn’s winner for week 25 of the 50/50 fundraising raffle. She selected envelope #1 which was donated by the Coca Cola Company in Pierre. The take home pot is up to $2,256.50 and there are 25 envelopes remaining. The Right Turn appreciates Coca Cola’s donation and the many businesses who have donated certificates and merchandise.
New members join Capital Area United Way board
The Capital Area United Way in Pierre and Fort Pierre recently added five new board members and two student board members. Amy Dalton comes from First Dakota National Bank. Lance Bertram currently works at Max Strat. Kim Malsam-Rysdon joins the board from Avera. All will serve three-year terms. New student board members include Morgan Johnson and Isabelle Weller, both attending T.F. Riggs High School. They will serve their terms through their high school graduation.
Geppert resigning as SD Beef Industry Council Executive Director; Will continue to lead the Build Your Base with Beef program
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is seeking an enthusiastic beef professional to fulfill its Executive Director position. The role most recently filled by Suzanne Geppert of Fort Pierre, is being sought following Geppert’s resignation effective September 30, 2022. Geppert will act as Executive Director of Beef Logic, Inc. and continue to manage the Build Your Base with Beef (Build Your Base) program.
Governor Boys Golf Wins Home Invitational
PIERRE – With three golfers shooting under par, Pierre Governor Boys Golf breezed to a six-shot win Tuesday in the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course. At six-under 282, the Governors won by six shots over Watertown. Mitchell was third with 306. Luke Olson and Sawyer Sonnenschein each shot...
Joe Lamb November 24, 1931 - August 21, 2022
Joe Lamb, age 90, of Onida, SD, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 21, 2022 on his 72nd wedding anniversary. A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lamb Chevrolet & Implement’s. back shop, Onida, – per Joe’s wishes, with visitation one-hour prior. Following...
Organizational meeting being held today for Pierre Kickball League
If you’re interested in playing in the Pierre Adult Coed Kickball League this fall, it’s time to get your team organized. The Pierre Recreation Department will hold an organizational meeting today (Aug. 22, 2022) at 5:15pm in the YMCA Multipurpose Room. The meeting is designed for team captains or anyone who is interested in forming a team.
Hughes County road closed south of Harrold closed for bridge replacement
Hughes County has contracted to have a bridge replaced on 321st Avenue, about 1.5 miles south of Harrold near the cemetery. 321st Avenue will be closed until the replacement structure is in place. Motorists should detour around that location until the project, which will likely last several months, is completed.
Pierre traffic restriction: Capitol and Elizabeth
Beginning tomorrow morning (Aug. 23, 2022), there will be a traffic restriction at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Pierre. A portion of the intersection will be closed for paving work. However, two-way traffic will be maintained in the intersection throughout the construction process. Elizabeth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Pleasant Drive, remains closed for construction.
Weber challenging Callahan for Hughes County Sheriff job
Hughes County voters will have two choices for county sheriff when they fill out their ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. Those choices are current Sheriff Patrick Callahan, a republican, and former Jones County Sheriff and current Pierre police officer John Weber, an independent. Weber says explains why...
Interim legislative committee studying property tax structure, tax burdens not sure what they can do to help relieve some tax pressure
A legislative committee studying South Dakota’s property tax system met yesterday (Aug. 22, 2022) and didn’t appear to make much progress. The “Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden” held their second meeting of the interim in Pierre. Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade says...
SDHSAA To Discuss Possibility Of Allowing Athletes To Profit From NIL
PIERRE – Now that college athletes can profit from use of their name, image and likeness, could that happen for South Dakota high school athletes?. There will be discussion by the South Dakota High School Activities Association on a change to a bylaw that currently prevents athletes from profiting in this way. It was based on the former NCAA rule.
