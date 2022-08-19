ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCCO launches new 4 p.m. newscast with Erin Hassanzadeh, Jeff Wagner

 5 days ago

WCCO launching 4 p.m. show 01:12

Beginning on Labor Day, WCCO will expand its local news line-up with a new 4 p.m. newscast anchored by Erin Hassanzadeh and Jeff Wagner . The one-hour newscast will air Monday-Friday on WCCO and stream on CBS News Minnesota .

"The desire for local news is as strong as ever and launching the 4 p.m. news is part of a broader strategy to serve our audience where they are on all of our platforms," said WCCO Vice President and General Manager Ann Ouellette.

"We're building a newscast that's smart with heart. We'll give our viewers a deeper understanding of news as it happens while at the same time giving them reason to smile and be proud of where they live," said Kari Patey , News Director of WCCO/CBS News Minnesota. "Erin and Jeff's passion for community journalism make them the perfect fit for this new show."

Also joining Hassanzadeh and Wagner will be NEXT Weather meteorologists Mike Augustyniak and Lisa Meadows and WCCO newcomer, Derek James. The newscast will also feature segments and contributions from members of WCCO's reporter and anchor teams.

Before returning home to Minnesota in 2019, Hassanzadeh lived on a few different continents and realized during those experiences that exploration is what drives her. Every day she makes it her personal mission to bring WCCO viewers on an adventure of sorts to open their eyes to the wonders of life. In addition to reporting throughout the week, Hassanzadeh anchors WCCO's Saturday evening news.

Wagner joined WCCO in 2016 as a general assignment reporter. He earned a spot on the anchor desk on Sunday evenings and helps find the answers for the station's Good Question segment during the week. With a curiosity for local news, Wagner is looking forward to showcasing more of his personality while connecting with WCCO viewers in a new way and at a new time of day.

A Wisconsin native, James joins WCCO from WCCB in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he most recently served as the morning show co-host and staff meteorologist. He, along with his family, look forward to reconnecting with the people and places that make Minnesota and Western Wisconsin home. James will join WCCO at 4 p.m. three days a week as the community reporter and then, on weekends, he will take over the role of evening anchor. Outside of his work in the newsroom, he regularly serves his community through local charities, particularly those that support children and animals.

The newscast will occupy the timeslot previously held by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which ended its 19-season run in May.

Viewers will be able to watch the newscast both on TV and streaming on CBS News Minnesota. The stream is available via WCCO.com, on connected televisions or on the go with the CBS News App and Pluto TV.

CBS Minnesota

knsiradio.com

MinnPost

