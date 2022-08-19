Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO