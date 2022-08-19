Read full article on original website
Billings council vacates portion of road for new hospital
The new hospital building would require the city to vacate part of a road. The Billings City Council voted to allow St. Vincent Healthcare to take over that land, on Monday night.
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
12th Street May Get Cut Short For New Billings Hospital
The Billings City Council has announced St. Vincent Healthcare, known also as SCL Health - Montana, has requested the City of Billings vacate a portion of 12th Street, and the complete alleyway, in order to build their new hospital building off of N 27th St. Why does St. Vincent need...
Traffic Stops in Billings Heights After Accident Involving Pickup
An accident at a busy intersection in Billings on Tuesday afternoon (8/23) caused injuries and tied up traffic for several hours. According to a social media post on the Billings Firefighters' Twitter page, crews responded just after 3 pm to Main Street and East Airport Road to an accident with injuries.
New school bus arms designed to keep Montana kids safer
Montana is now the first state in the country to require that school buses have not only stop signs but stop arms attached.
yourbigsky.com
New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End
Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Billings area sees spike in fentanyl overdoses
Officials warned Tuesday there has been a spike in what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses in Yellowstone County and the Billings area.
yourbigsky.com
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
Scammers peddling fake gold target people in public places in Billings area
The Billings Police Department said there have been two reports in recent weeks of scammers peddling gold in public places.
Absaroka Porsche Club hosts 14th Annual Euro Car Show
Vintage and contemporary exotic cars were back in Billings as the 14th Annual Euro Car Show took place at Veterans Park.
Sheridan Media
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022
Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week
You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
montanarightnow.com
'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Christian School welcomed high school students back to school on a new campus at 1515 Shiloh Road. The campus used to be the home of Yellowstone Christian College. "We needed some classrooms," Head of School for Billings Christian School Diann Floth said. "Our elementary grades were...
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Fair shooting scary for Billings girl, investigation on-going
There have been no arrests made in Monday night's shooting that sent panicked fair-goers running for cover. But more people are coming forward to tell their stories about the frightening incident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
