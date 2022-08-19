ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bears begin new phase with Poles as GM, Eberflus as coach

CHICAGO BEARS (6-11) New faces: GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, LB Joe Thomas, CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker, WR Velus Jones Jr., DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL Justin Jones, KR/PR Byron Pringle, QB Trevor Siemian, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Matthew Adams, CB Tavon Young, FB Khari Blasingame, LB Nicholas Morrow, C Lucas Patrick, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DB Dane Cruikshank, WR David Moore, WR N’Keal Harry, G Michael Schofield, OT Riley Reiff.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy