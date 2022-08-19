ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, NV

Deputies: Man With Knife Led to Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released more details after Monday night's deadly officer-involved shooting in Sparks. Authorities initially responded to a family disturbance on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. Deputies say two officers responded, and shortly after arriving on scene made contact with the unidentified suspect who was...
SPARKS, NV
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Sparks

One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night. Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed. When officers arrived on...
SPARKS, NV
Sparks man found guilty of domestic battery

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
SPARKS, NV
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes

A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
Man found guilty in Sparks domestic violence case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks jury has found a man guilty of one count of domestic battery. Otto Rene-Aguirre-Monroy was found guilty in an early August incident in which officers were dispatched for reports of a family disturbance. Upon their arrival, the female victim told officers Aguirre-Monroy had become...
SPARKS, NV
Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest

A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
RENO, NV
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville

A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Judge temporary suspends case in Fernley kidnapping, killing

RENO (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally ordered...
FERNLEY, NV
Semi-Truck Crashes Into Powerline

According to Reno Police, the driver was attempting to make a U-turn. Reno Police say the driver of the box truck was attempting to make a U-turn and struck a power pole.
RENO, NV
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
RENO, NV
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
SPARKS, NV
Maggie Bringhurst Killed in Rollover Collision on Interstate 80 [Winnemucca, NV]

Passenger Dead after Solo-Car Accident near Mile Marker 186 on Interstate 80. The incident occurred on August 6th, at around 1:42 p.m., near mile marker 186. According to reports, the driver of a gray Toyota 4Runner was heading west on the highway in the left travel lane. For reasons unknown, the Toyota then veered off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver then overcorrected to the right, causing the Toyota to overturn as it moved back across the lanes of the freeway.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Carlin Man Dies in Rollover Crash on I-80 East of Winnemucca

A Carlin man died in a rollover crash on I-80 east of Winnemucca earlier this month, Nevada State Police says. The crash happened near mile marker 184 (county mile marker 20 in Humboldt County) just before 7:45 a.m. on August 7. NSP says 36-year-old Travis Morris was driving a Buick...
WINNEMUCCA, NV

