Danville 2022 council elections to be likely canceled; no one challenges incumbents

PIX Now 08:07

DANVILLE – Danville will likely not have a Town Council election in November after no one stepped up to challenge incumbents Karen Stepper and Robert Storer, whose terms are up this year.

Since both decided to re-run this year, the council will save Danville money it would otherwise spend on a Nov. 8 election and re-appoint the pair for another term.

The deadline to file to run was Aug. 12. Putting a council race on this year's ballot would cost Danville an estimated $64,000 to $96,000.

The Town Council will likely cancel the election and reappoint Stepper and Storer at a special council meeting Tuesday morning. Danville still has the option of asking voters to formally approve of the pair on Election Day.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting says "It is common for cities to cancel elections when there are not more candidates than offices to be elected."

If Stepper and Storer are appointed Tuesday, as staff recommends, they will "take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election for the office," the staff report says.

The Danville Town Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St. in Danville.