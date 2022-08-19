Read full article on original website
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
Richmond broadcast legends team up to launch new internet radio station “The Breeze”
Bill Bevins, Bud Myers, Adam Stubbs, and Ilyse Jennings will launch the new soft album rock station October 1st. Some of Richmond’s best-known radio personalities are coming back to the airwaves – only this time, digitally. Veteran radio host Bill Bevins, who has been heard across Richmond’s radio dial and on TV for a combined five decades, most notably on Lite 98 and WTVR-TV (CBS6) has teamed up with self-described consumer electronics guru and former WTVR-TV reporter Bud Myers to launch internet radio station The Breeze.
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
How could the new student loan debt plan help Virginia students?
Later today, President Joe Biden is expected to announce plans to cancel a chunk of student loan debt. The move would help students here in Virginia where average student loan debt is the 4th highest in the United States.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Construction Begins On ALDI Expansion In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Construction has begun on an expansion project at a popular grocery store in Greater Williamsburg. ALDI is adding on to its store on Richmond Road in the city of Williamsburg. The project was first approved earlier this spring. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen Offering Pup Cups In September To Assist Local Animal Rescues
All 14 Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen franchise locations will be selling Pup Cups for canine customers priced at $1.39 per cup every day for the month of September. The franchise will donate 100 percent of the vanilla ice cream Pup Cup proceeds to local animal shelters in the Hampton Roads community.
Local Corporations Unite To Offer $500,000 Grant
NEWPORT NEW—Three large companies headquartered in Newport News, Ferguson, Huntington Ingalls Industries (Newport News Shipyard), and BayPort Credit Union, have joined forces to fund a three-year, $500,000 Accelerating Change Together (ACT) grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on Education and Workforce Development. All three companies are known...
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing Championships
Story Martinez, a 10-year-old Virginia Beach native, is making a name for herself all over the country. Story tells 10 on your side she already has about 150 surf awards.
The Barking Dog At Bull Island Closing
POQUOSON—The Barking Dog at Bull Island, located at 464B Wythe Creek Rd. in Poquoson, will close its doors soon, due primarily to labor shortages. The restaurant has been operating in that space since 2017. “We’ve put so much into the place over the years, and we’ve been really fortunate,”...
Franklin fights violence one step at a time with community walks
One door at a time. That's how Franklin police, clergy and other community groups are trying to stop violence this summer. They're going door-to-door, hoping to speak with as many people as they can before the summer ends.
Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30
The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 is coming up August 30 at Harbor Park.
New restaurants are headed to Richmond
🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped. 🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
