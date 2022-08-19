ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond broadcast legends team up to launch new internet radio station “The Breeze”

Bill Bevins, Bud Myers, Adam Stubbs, and Ilyse Jennings will launch the new soft album rock station October 1st. Some of Richmond’s best-known radio personalities are coming back to the airwaves – only this time, digitally. Veteran radio host Bill Bevins, who has been heard across Richmond’s radio dial and on TV for a combined five decades, most notably on Lite 98 and WTVR-TV (CBS6) has teamed up with self-described consumer electronics guru and former WTVR-TV reporter Bud Myers to launch internet radio station The Breeze.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Construction Begins On ALDI Expansion In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Construction has begun on an expansion project at a popular grocery store in Greater Williamsburg. ALDI is adding on to its store on Richmond Road in the city of Williamsburg. The project was first approved earlier this spring. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Corporations Unite To Offer $500,000 Grant

NEWPORT NEW—Three large companies headquartered in Newport News, Ferguson, Huntington Ingalls Industries (Newport News Shipyard), and BayPort Credit Union, have joined forces to fund a three-year, $500,000 Accelerating Change Together (ACT) grant. The inaugural year’s focus will be on Education and Workforce Development. All three companies are known...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

The Barking Dog At Bull Island Closing

POQUOSON—The Barking Dog at Bull Island, located at 464B Wythe Creek Rd. in Poquoson, will close its doors soon, due primarily to labor shortages. The restaurant has been operating in that space since 2017. “We’ve put so much into the place over the years, and we’ve been really fortunate,”...
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Axios

New restaurants are headed to Richmond

🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped. 🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
RICHMOND, VA

Community Policy