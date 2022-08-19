Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
2022-23 NHL team preview: Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres made history in 2021-22 as they missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, tying them for the longest stretch of futility in NHL history with the Florida Panthers, who missed out from 2001 to 2012. Though they ultimately added another notch to a very long list...
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Chiefs Waive Three Players
Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Revived Jordan Montgomery leads Cardinals against Cubs
Judging by his stellar work, Jordan Montgomery is fitting right in with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also has been pretty good against the Chicago Cubs during his career. Looking to go 4-0 with his new team, Montgomery tries to help the National League Central-leading Cardinals to a season-high eighth straight win on Monday night in the opener of a five-game set against the Cubs.
