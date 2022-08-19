Lonsdale teen accepted to youth All-American bowling team

Adam Pankow learned to bowl by watching his father, Al Pankow, who learned to bowl by watching his father before him.

Now, the Lonsdale 18-year-old is nationally recognized.

“I was never the best at bowling when I started off,” said Adam. “I really had to work and be diligent and have a lot of conscientiousness to be able to go in and put the work in to be consistent with my routine and try to improve myself.”

Before his father, Al, got married to Cheryl, Adam’s mom, he was playing in leagues in the cities. One day, he heard about someone from New Prague who had bowled a Series 900.

A Series 900 is when someone bowls three back-to-back perfect games. He was friends with the owner of Strike Force Bowl in New Prague, Darin Pomije, so he gave him a call.

Al figured, if anyone knows who this person is, it’s Darin. Turns out, it was Darin who bowled three perfect 300 games in a row.

As time went on, Adam was growing up in Darin’s bowling joint. From as early as second grade, Adam was rolling the, “house balls,” down the lanes.

He became friends with Hunter Pomije, who made All-State his freshman year of high school. A friendly competition developed between Adam and Hunter, but they always supported and learned from each other.

“He’s also going to be bowling collegiately, too,” said Al. “I’m the high school coach for New Prague. So, it’s been really fun watching these two growing.”

Once Adam got to middle school, he had taken great interest in bowling, even participating in science fairs and conducting small experiments, explaining the subtle differences between lanes and how the coating of bowling balls can affect the way it travels down the lane.

These childhood experiences helped him hone his skills and realize how intricate the sport was. This was around the time that Adam feels he truly fell in love with the sport.

“It took some time with him,” said Al. “I never pushed really hard, because I wanted my kids to find their own thing. Then, it was probably seventh, eighth, ninth grade,”

Adam interjected.

“Seventh grade, I started getting into it, taking it a little more seriously,” said Adam. “I really only bowled one day a week. Then, in seventh grade, they let me join the high school team in Minnesota. So, I was on JV (junior varsity), but that’s when I really got into it a lot more and started practicing a lot more, working to get better.”

He began to see significant progress.

“Midway through my junior year is when I really started taking a big jump,” said Adam. “I started bowling more tournaments and tougher conditions. Trying to work on my game.”

In junior year, he bowled in Junior Gold, which is the national championship for youth bowlers. He placed 79 out of 1,200 bowlers across all 50 states. Then, senior year, he placed 169 of 1,200.

This summer, at just 18 years old, he was selected to be one of 10 youth bowlers to make the Dexter All-American Bowling Team through the United States Bowling Congress.

“It was pretty cool,” said Adam. “I didn’t think I was gonna get it for sure. I don’t know — I mean, I always had some confidence. It’s not like I thought I was the best bowler. I’m one of them, but I haven’t been as good for as long. Like, Hunter made All-State freshman year, and I was just barely on varsity.”

He displays humility about his own skills and admits that he had to work for them.

“School was never really a struggle for me,” he said. “I just kind of breezed through it. Bowling, on the other hand, was something I really had to work to get the results I wanted. So, that kind of taught me, when I do come across another struggle, I know how to handle it.”

He also said that his upbringing helped guide him to the point he’s at now. He and his father expressed their gratitude for the help he’s gotten.

“We’ve been very fortunate in terms of, you know, Darin and Julie (Darin’s wife) have done such a great job with the junior programs and supporting the high school team,” said Al. “Then, we have other people, like Greg Reiners, who owns A-Z Pro Shop up in Mounds View. He drills most of our equipment and has been instrumental in helping them get better as well.”

When COVID hit, Adam had more free time on his hands and began to explore other hobbies outside the lanes.

“He found a toy guitar down in the basement and started playing it,” said Al. “Then, a month or two later, he came upstairs and said, ‘Can I get a guitar?’ We got him one and he’s actually gotten really good at it.”

Adam’s extracurriculars, inside and outside of bowling, also helped set him apart for the All-American Team.

“I do try to help out with the high school team here,” said Adam. “Whenever I see young guys bowl, I try and recruit them, because I know how much fun I’ve had.”

When he’s teaching a beginner, he tells them to focus on their follow through. His extensive knowledge and natural skill are what Al says will take Adam far in the sport.

“He and the game have evolved,” said Al. “He’s got more natural talent. He’s by far better than me. Like I said, I’ll tell you that I’ve had a really good bowling career. I mean, I’ve averaged 220 for over 20 years. I’ve bowled 26 perfect games. If he sticks with it, he’ll pass that. He can go as far as he wants to take it.”