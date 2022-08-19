ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WOMI Owensboro

Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location

Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction

2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal

A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Tell City, IN Fundraiser Serves Up Lemonade for an Injured Cat Named Pumpkin

Meet Pumpkin! This adorable guy is recovering from surgery and the entire town of Tell City, Indiana is rallying around him this weekend. Here's what we think happened to him. Jourdan Turner, who's been a big champion of Pumpkin since he showed up on her mom's block, says they're pretty sure he was hit by a car. The thing is- Pumpkin didn't seem to be a stray. She says, "He didn't seem like an outside cat. He was clean, friendly and he had been neutered."
TELL CITY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN

We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Do You Love Movies? Kentucky Entertainment Venue Hosting Movies on the River [VIDEO]

Do you love watching movies? There's a Kentucky Entertainment Venue hosting movies on the river and it's a totally FREE Event. RiverPark Center seeks to improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and civic events, focusing on arts in education. RiverPark Center is a non-profit regional performing art and civic center that entertains and educates nearly 200,000 people – including 25,000 children – annually through nearly 800 events.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun

Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

