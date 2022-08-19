Meet Pumpkin! This adorable guy is recovering from surgery and the entire town of Tell City, Indiana is rallying around him this weekend. Here's what we think happened to him. Jourdan Turner, who's been a big champion of Pumpkin since he showed up on her mom's block, says they're pretty sure he was hit by a car. The thing is- Pumpkin didn't seem to be a stray. She says, "He didn't seem like an outside cat. He was clean, friendly and he had been neutered."

TELL CITY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO