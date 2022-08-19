Read full article on original website
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Helping Neighbors! How to Support The Mission Center of Ohio County Kentucky
The Mission Center of Ohio County is a ministry that offers low-priced clothing for the needy. They also help those fleeing abusive situations, battling addiction, or getting out of rehab. They provide a network of support for those that need it the most. Here's how you can help in the mission.
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction
2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal
A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
Evansville Thunderbolts Reveal New Logo Ahead of 2022-23 Hockey Season
The Evansville Thunderbolts are giving hockey fans plenty to get excited about for the 2022-23 season, including the return of fan-favorite promotional nights and some exciting new nights, plus a new, more interactive website, and a sweet new logo and color scheme. Go Big or Go Home. If you're gonna...
Tell City, IN Fundraiser Serves Up Lemonade for an Injured Cat Named Pumpkin
Meet Pumpkin! This adorable guy is recovering from surgery and the entire town of Tell City, Indiana is rallying around him this weekend. Here's what we think happened to him. Jourdan Turner, who's been a big champion of Pumpkin since he showed up on her mom's block, says they're pretty sure he was hit by a car. The thing is- Pumpkin didn't seem to be a stray. She says, "He didn't seem like an outside cat. He was clean, friendly and he had been neutered."
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces New Location For 2022 Drumstick Dash
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and Mission Grounds Coffee have settled into Washington Square Mall quite nicely. Now, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year will also be on Evansville's Southside at Washington Square Mall. Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat. Those seven little words can...
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
FUN! Owensboro Nonprofit Wants to Build a Mile of Quarters This Weekend
There's a really unique event taking place in downtown Owensboro this Saturday. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a brand new, exciting fundraising event. It's called Habitat for Humanity's Quarter Mile. Here's how it works. You're asked to bring your quarters to downtown Owensboro on Saturday, August 27th. The...
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN
We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Do You Love Movies? Kentucky Entertainment Venue Hosting Movies on the River [VIDEO]
Do you love watching movies? There's a Kentucky Entertainment Venue hosting movies on the river and it's a totally FREE Event. RiverPark Center seeks to improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and civic events, focusing on arts in education. RiverPark Center is a non-profit regional performing art and civic center that entertains and educates nearly 200,000 people – including 25,000 children – annually through nearly 800 events.
Be Prepared! Tox-Away Day Planned in Daviess County, Kentucky
Are you not sure how to dispose of hazardous materials in your garage? The Daviess County Tox-Away Day program can help, and it's right around the corner. This is what CAN and CAN'T be disposed of during the event. Fall clean-up is set to be conducted in Daviess County. It's...
More Teams Needed for Golf Scramble Benefitting Evansville’s Isaiah 117 House
Southern Indiana has no shortage of golf scrambles this time of year, and no shortage of important nonprofit organizations to benefit from those scrambles. One of Evansville's relatively newer nonprofits, Isaiah 117 House, is hosting a golf scramble in late September, and they are looking for more players and sponsors.
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Evansville Community Farm Hosts Farm-to-Table “Twilight Dinner” Fundraiser
I am so excited to write another article about another local nonprofit having another one of their annual events return to "in-person." This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their Twilight Dinner event in September. Feeding the Community. Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative"...
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun
Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
Prevent Identity Theft: Free Paper Shredding Event Offered in Daviess County, Kentucky
Do you have confidential papers that need to be shredded? Here's a chance to recycle documents you no longer need at a FREE paper shredding event. Don't become an identity theft victim. My husband and I are guilty of keeping documents longer than needed. How about you? All of those...
Evansville Parks Department Wants Your Input for Its 5-Year Plan
The Department of Parks & Recreation for the city of Evansville is in the process of putting together a 5-year master plan, but before they move forward with anything, they want to hear from us. The public will have the chance to give their opinion on what this plan should include.
