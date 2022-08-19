Read full article on original website
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 11
On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11, there was a lot of drama on the horizon as the pair continued to butt heads. Meanwhile, Murphy asked Felix for a favor, leading to a shocking decision. Darnell learned some intriguing information that could turn the case on its head. What...
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Fanatic Feed: Devil in Ohio Trailer, Dancing With the Stars First Look, and More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 22, 2022. Netflix has unveiled a full-length trailer for its forthcoming Devil in Ohio adaptation. "When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart," reads the logline.
General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton
One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10
Becky Butler describes her ordinary life, listening to Cinda Canning's podcasts, trying to take care of her alcoholic father, and working for the Mayor of Chickasha. One night, late, Mayor Tippen tries to get her to stay and have some wine. As she leaves, he tells her that she won't always be able to refuse him.
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Gets a Fiery Trailer
We are fast approaching the premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Netflix has dropped a full-length trailer for the season ahead, which premieres on September 16. The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Only Murders In The Building's Cherien Dabis On Representation and Taking Risks
Cherien Dabis has directed four episodes of Hulu's wildly successful murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building. Dabis was at the helm of the critically lauded silent episode "The Boy From 6B," (Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 7) which earned her a historical Emmy nomination for Directing.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Key Art Released: What Does It Mean?
It's been a long wait for fresh episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, but our patience will be rewarded next month. The hit Hulu drama returns Wednesday, September 14. Elisabeth Moss is back, and it sounds like the aftermath of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will leave our favorite characters in the thick of it.
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 Review: Follow You Down
Wow, did this hour simultaneously excite and sadden, or was it just me?. Weeks and weeks have passed out here since Alex fell victim to dimension-bending quicksand (though it's only been a few days for the characters), and Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11 finally saw his emergence. A wonderful time for both the audience and Michael.
Everything I Know About Love Review: Peacock Dramedy Revels in the Beauty of Friendship
When Everything I Know About Love first arrived in my inbox, I expected a series that focuses on a focal couple as they navigate the highs and lows of being in a relationship. However, the series goes in a drastically different direction than I first anticipated, and it solidifies itself as one of the year's best shows.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Mind Your Business
Raq is not playing around. Now that she's got the lay of the land and no competition, there is nothing Raq won't do to keep her position, whether that means bringing in old enemies or dispatching of (mostly) trusted soldiers. Raq drew a line in the sand on Power Book...
Jordan Elsass Addresses Superman & Lois Departure
Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence. The Superman & Lois star opened up on his decision to exit The CW drama after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Review: The Deep End
Sometimes things are too good to be true. Most of In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 showed the events leading up to that shocking flashforward that had fans theorizing who got shot and potentially died. And from the looks of it, that potential casualty is Max. The hour was...
House of the Dragon Becomes HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever
There was a great deal of excitement -- and apprehension -- going into the series premiere of House of the Dragon. As a spinoff of Game of Thrones, which had one of the most polarizing final seasons ever, there were certainly concerns about whether the series would be as big as its predecessor.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon
Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
Law & Order: SVU Stunner: Kelli Giddish Departs as Rollins After 12 Seasons
Law & Order: SVU is saying goodbye to one of its most popular stars. Per Deadline, Kelli Giddish is leaving the NBC procedural after 12 seasons. Thankfully, the star will remain on-screen as Rollins until the middle of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, giving the creatives time to craft an endgame for the fan favorite.
Law & Order: Three-Show Crossover Confirmed for Premiere
Ever three shows set in the Law & Order universe started airing on one night, there has been much anticipation about the potential of a three-show crossover. Now, we have confirmation. “Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story...
