Amazing Grange Day set for Aug. 27 in Philomath
Marys River Grange No. 685’s annual fundraiser in the form of a rummage sale and other activities will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The event is known as Amazing Grange Day and it will be staged at Marys River Grange Hall in Philomath. Sonny Hays-Eberts, Marys...
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
Front yard becomes a colorful meadow
Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries
A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Aug. 23
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
Stretch of I-5 NB reopens near Albany after crash, fuel spill
A commercial vehicle crash near Albany forced officials to shut down a single lane of Interstate 5 northbound in the area Monday morning.
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Aug. 22
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp and Golf Club Rd SE. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated by, Kaylie Kinsey, age (42), of, Sublimity, was westbound across Golf Club Rd SE going towards the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp. A Ford Custom Roadster, operated by Thomas Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was southbound on Golf Club Rd SE and was unable to stop crashing into the Dodge Caravan. After the crash the Ford Custom Roadster rolled on to its side. Thomas Schmid received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Ford Custom Roadster Arminta Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Kaylie Kinsey was not injured. OSP was assisted by Aumsville Fire Department, Santiam Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22
We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
