Read full article on original website
Related
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
medwirenews.com
Real-world data confirm consolidation immunotherapy benefit for stage III NSCLC
MedwireNews: A US National Cancer Database (NCDB) analysis suggests that immunotherapy after chemoradiotherapy for unresectable stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is associated with an overall survival (OS) benefit in the general US population. The survival advantage was observed even though nearly two-thirds of the patients were treated differently than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
medwirenews.com
Glucokinase activator may improve severe COVID-19 outcomes in people with diabetes
MedwireNews: Findings from the phase 2 ARCADIA trial suggest that treatment with a glucokinase activator may aid the recovery of people with diabetes who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The trial did not actually achieve its primary endpoint, which was clinical improvement at day 14 according to the World Health...
Comments / 0