Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hh-today.com
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22
We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
kykn.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Downed Aircraft
The investigation into a downed aircraft outside of Scio, Oregon is ongoing. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 P.M. today of a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio, Oregon on Richardson Gap Road. Fire and Medical personnel from the Scio Rural Fire Department, and neighbors...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Pilot killed in plane crash east of Scio
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an airplane Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, outside Scio, in which the pilot was killed. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a single-engine airplane crash on Richardson Gap Road, east of Scio. Fire and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Aug. 23
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Aug. 22
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp and Golf Club Rd SE. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated by, Kaylie Kinsey, age (42), of, Sublimity, was westbound across Golf Club Rd SE going towards the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp. A Ford Custom Roadster, operated by Thomas Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was southbound on Golf Club Rd SE and was unable to stop crashing into the Dodge Caravan. After the crash the Ford Custom Roadster rolled on to its side. Thomas Schmid received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Ford Custom Roadster Arminta Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Kaylie Kinsey was not injured. OSP was assisted by Aumsville Fire Department, Santiam Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
kezi.com
Crews responding to plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
beachconnection.net
Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders of Scenic Extremes - Video
(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands meet the sea and then blends into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
clayconews.com
ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 18 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (August 22, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated...
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
Stretch of I-5 NB reopens near Albany after crash, fuel spill
A commercial vehicle crash near Albany forced officials to shut down a single lane of Interstate 5 northbound in the area Monday morning.
philomathnews.com
Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries
A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
Comments / 0