BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It was funny. I think the ball I hit the best was the out — the last at-bat,” Sheets said. “That’s baseball. Just try to put good at-bats together and get the job done in that situation.” Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play for the White Sox. Chicago left 14 men on base after stranding 13 the night before. They managed to split the two games despite all those missed chances.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO