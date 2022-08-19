ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Portland Tribune

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Front yard becomes a colorful meadow

Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
ALBANY, OR
WWEEK

Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton

It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
SILVERTON, OR
kezi.com

Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Woodburn Independent

Oregon State Fair on tap

The Oregon State Fair kicks off in Salem on Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.Anyone looking to stretch out a little more summer festivity before the school year kicks in may be interested in checking out the granddaddy of summer events, the Oregon State Fair. The 156th Oregon State Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26, and will run through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Fair organizers bill the event as the "summer's big finish" (even though the official last day of summer is Sept. 22), and they have lined up a healthy mix of attractions and activities to ensure...
SALEM, OR
brooklynvegan.com

Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace

Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
AURORA, OR
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
Marie Wallace
philomathnews.com

Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries

A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Man Dies After Being Hit In Parking Lot Of Salem Park

Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park. Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man arrested after shooting

EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE

