Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
Yardbarker
Antoine Walker Had A Legendary Response When Asked Why He Shoots So Many Threes: "Because There Are No 4's"
The 3-point shot became the most valuable shot in all of basketball in the modern era and has widened the generation gap between today's basketball and the kind we saw in the '90s and '2000s. While now we are okay with shooters taking risky 3's in-game situations, shots like that...
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To A Bizarre Twitter Post Suggesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Is To LeBron James What Kobe Bryant Was To Michael Jordan: “No, Both Are Athletic Freaks But LeBron Is And Has Always Been More Skilled.”
Michael Jordan has and will always remain an inspiration for millions of basketball fans out there. The Chicago Bulls legend achieved everything possible for a player to be considered the legend of the game of basketball. In all honesty, MJ surpassed that level and is considered as the GOAT of the NBA by most fans.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of James Harden Singing And Partying: "Wish I Could Hang W James For Just One Night. Dude Knows How To Party."
James Harden is having a great offseason on all fronts right now. He has been working on his body and looks to be in the best shape that he has been in a while as he heads into what he would hope to be a redemption season in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Believe Having Jalen Brunson And Donovan Mitchell Would Attract Another Star To Join Them In New York
For the Knicks, the signing of star point guard Jalen Brunson was their best move of the summer. Besides giving them a reliable option at point guard, Brunson brings shooting and playmaking to a team that desperately needed both. Still, even after the Brunson move, the Knicks aren't trying to...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Missed An Open Dunk In Madison Square Garden: "Knicks Fans Cheered Like They Won The Finals"
Michael Jordan is inarguably one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball and he proved that over the course of his career. He has won championships in college, he has won championships in the NBA, he has multiple MVPs, scoring titles, Finals MVPs, and countless other honors to his name.
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
Rumors Point Toward An Impending Donovan Mitchell Trade
For weeks now, conventional wisdom said that the New York Knicks were the frontrunners to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks were trying hard to make this happen and had already allegedly offered the Jazz a deal, although it hasn’t resulted in any progress. But now...
