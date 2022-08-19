ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."

Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
MIAMI, FL
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."

NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"

Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Fans React To A Bizarre Twitter Post Suggesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Is To LeBron James What Kobe Bryant Was To Michael Jordan: “No, Both Are Athletic Freaks But LeBron Is And Has Always Been More Skilled.”

Michael Jordan has and will always remain an inspiration for millions of basketball fans out there. The Chicago Bulls legend achieved everything possible for a player to be considered the legend of the game of basketball. In all honesty, MJ surpassed that level and is considered as the GOAT of the NBA by most fans.
NBA
Rumors Point Toward An Impending Donovan Mitchell Trade

For weeks now, conventional wisdom said that the New York Knicks were the frontrunners to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks were trying hard to make this happen and had already allegedly offered the Jazz a deal, although it hasn’t resulted in any progress. But now...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

