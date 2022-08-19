ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

JSX Adds More Flights at Love Field

Boutique private air carrier JSX will start running flights from Dallas Love Field to destinations in California and Nevada as it looks to expand its travel offerings to passengers. JSX operates using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 jets and describes itself as a “Hop-On jet service” offering “private travel at...
DALLAS, TX
matadornetwork.com

Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food

You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West

Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
PLANO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home

The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX

