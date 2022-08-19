Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
dallasexpress.com
JSX Adds More Flights at Love Field
Boutique private air carrier JSX will start running flights from Dallas Love Field to destinations in California and Nevada as it looks to expand its travel offerings to passengers. JSX operates using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 jets and describes itself as a “Hop-On jet service” offering “private travel at...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
WAFB.com
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
matadornetwork.com
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at North Texas airports Monday
More than 600 flights were delayed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday morning as several inches of rain fell across North Texas.
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
klif.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West
Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
San Angelo LIVE!
Tiger Cub Found in Dallas Rapper's Crib Is Not Missing from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS – A Dallas rapper was arrested last week on weapons charges but authorities were surprised to find a tiger cub in his home and social media rumors circulated that the feline was missing from the Dallas zoo. Dallas Zoo authorities were quick to dispel those rumors. "We are...
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
checkoutdfw.com
This Frisco home on the market for $750K has a space that could make for an incredible man cave
A Frisco home on the market for $750,000 features a big 1 acre corner lot and a unique backyard and garage set up. The property has a large custom 4 car garage-workshop that comes with a private office, 2-car carport, outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, cabana, and a big wood deck.
Insane Footage Shows Overwhelming Flash Flood In North Texas
Dallas set a record for most rainfall in a one-hour period.
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain and severe flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
CW33 NewsFix
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco business hits: Conference to bring $700K in economic impact and more updates
Frisco is slated to host the 149th annual State Firemen's and Fire Marshal Convention in 2025. The event is slated to bring in $700,544 in economic impact to Frisco.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
