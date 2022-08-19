ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

WBBJ

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again. Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office. “We have so much momentum, so much opportunity, and so much potential in our city. And I just...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair

Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
OBION COUNTY, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Owens retires after 45 years with HFD

After an illustrious career spanning nearly a half century, Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. has retired. For over 45 years, Owens has had one job—being a fire fighter for the Humboldt Fire Department. “I want to enjoy Chester—do something for Chester,” Owens said of doing something just...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
JACKSON, TN
County
Carroll County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WBBJ

Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm

UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

theLOCAL to welcome three new shops in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — New businesses are coming to the downtown Jackson area. The three new businesses are coming to theLOCAL, a space in downtown where micro-business owners get a chance to bring their ideas to life. The first one is Lamont’s Kitchen, catering to the community with the “jar...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe

UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
JACKSON, TN
News Break
Politics
radionwtn.com

Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Events the week of August 22, 2022 in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Roasted Bean Coffee Shop Opens (Jackson) Lunch and Learn Crafts (Jackson) Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) After Hours Movie (Jackson) Saturday, August 27. Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) Cruisin’ For Cancer Car...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
WSMV

New pedestrian-friendly street unveiled in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is a new road being unveiled on Wednesday in Madison with much-needed room to walk and ride bikes. The road will include a traffic circle that connects to Gallatin Pike at the Neely’s Bend intersection. Gallatin Pike is a busy road in Madison that...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

