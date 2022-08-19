Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again. Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office. “We have so much momentum, so much opportunity, and so much potential in our city. And I just...
radionwtn.com
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Owens retires after 45 years with HFD
After an illustrious career spanning nearly a half century, Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. has retired. For over 45 years, Owens has had one job—being a fire fighter for the Humboldt Fire Department. “I want to enjoy Chester—do something for Chester,” Owens said of doing something just...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
WBBJ
theLOCAL to welcome three new shops in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — New businesses are coming to the downtown Jackson area. The three new businesses are coming to theLOCAL, a space in downtown where micro-business owners get a chance to bring their ideas to life. The first one is Lamont’s Kitchen, catering to the community with the “jar...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Madison County General Sessions judge arrested on DUI, firearm charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, with the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. Harvey was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into the Madison...
WBBJ
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/22/22 – 08/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpln.org
It’s a first: After a decadelong wave of closures, a rural hospital reopens in Tennessee
The sun is rising over the Haywood County Community Hospital, and Michael Banks looks like he’s shooting a commercial — standing in front of the emergency department entrance in a seersucker suit, greeting employees in the dim morning light. “Alright, go get your stuff set up. Let’s get...
radionwtn.com
Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart
Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 22, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Roasted Bean Coffee Shop Opens (Jackson) Lunch and Learn Crafts (Jackson) Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) After Hours Movie (Jackson) Saturday, August 27. Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) Cruisin’ For Cancer Car...
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40
JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
WSMV
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
WSMV
New pedestrian-friendly street unveiled in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is a new road being unveiled on Wednesday in Madison with much-needed room to walk and ride bikes. The road will include a traffic circle that connects to Gallatin Pike at the Neely’s Bend intersection. Gallatin Pike is a busy road in Madison that...
Comments / 0