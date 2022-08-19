ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Sun beat Wings 73-58 to reach WNBA semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun eased past the short-handed Dallas Wings 73-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. Connecticut earned its first winner-take-all victory since Sept. 29, 2004,...
DALLAS, TX

