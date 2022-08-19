Read full article on original website
9 Days Until Kansas Football: Worst Case Scenario for the Jayhawks in 2022
Let's get the negativity out of the way early as we look at what is likely the worst possible outcome for this season.
Dumb As a Doorknob? Herschel Walker Won’t Debate Georgia Senator on a Thursday Night, Thinks It Conflicts With Monday Night Football
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has turned down a chance to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock in Macon, Georgia, citing Monday Night Football, despite the debate being on a Thursday. BET reports that Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020, agreed to the Oct. 13 debate in June....
Sun beat Wings 73-58 to reach WNBA semifinals
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun eased past the short-handed Dallas Wings 73-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. Connecticut earned its first winner-take-all victory since Sept. 29, 2004,...
Pearland avoids elimination for 2nd straight night and now advance to win-and-in game Thursday
Texas' team now has a golden opportunity in its next game Thursday night. Win and they're in the U.S. Championship game.
