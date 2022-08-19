Sale at public auction will be on September 20, 2022at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Chester County Courthouse, 133 East Main Street, Henderson, Tennessee pursuantto Deed of Trust executed by Eric J. Petty and Midge P. Petty, toCTC Real Estate Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on April 16, 2007 at Record Book 300, Page 122, Instrument No. 29083; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

