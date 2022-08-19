Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
New pedestrian-friendly street unveiled in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is a new road being unveiled on Wednesday in Madison with much-needed room to walk and ride bikes. The road will include a traffic circle that connects to Gallatin Pike at the Neely’s Bend intersection. Gallatin Pike is a busy road in Madison that...
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40
JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart
Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
15 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force seized 15 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Paris over the weekend. Sheriff Josh Frey said on Saturday, August 20, agents and officers conducted a traffic stop on Memorial...
WBBJ
theLOCAL to welcome three new shops in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — New businesses are coming to the downtown Jackson area. The three new businesses are coming to theLOCAL, a space in downtown where micro-business owners get a chance to bring their ideas to life. The first one is Lamont’s Kitchen, catering to the community with the “jar...
Humphreys County sheriff wants to build back Waverly better
From finding the missing in the early days to keeping volunteer efforts focused on Waverly, it's more than a job for Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 25, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on September 20, 2022at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Chester County Courthouse, 133 East Main Street, Henderson, Tennessee pursuantto Deed of Trust executed by Eric J. Petty and Midge P. Petty, toCTC Real Estate Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on April 16, 2007 at Record Book 300, Page 122, Instrument No. 29083; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
Motorcyclist taken by Life Flight after collision in Clarksville
A motorcyclist had to be taken by Life Flight after a collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Clarksville Friday afternoon
It's taking more than a year, but this McEwen family will rebuild
It is a common feeling among many in Humphreys County. The past year has been the longest and fastest year of their life. In an instant, everything was taken in the flood that hit the area.
WBBJ
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
WSMV
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Waverly
Officers in Humphreys County have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another critically wounded.
WBBJ
Events the week of August 22, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Roasted Bean Coffee Shop Opens (Jackson) Lunch and Learn Crafts (Jackson) Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) After Hours Movie (Jackson) Saturday, August 27. Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) Cruisin’ For Cancer Car...
Comments / 0