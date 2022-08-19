Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate
A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
austintalks.org
Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building
Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
wjol.com
The first week of School at Plainfield District 202 in Photos
Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, August 18, 2022. More than 25,000 Plainfield District 202 students from kindergarten to high school returned to the classroom last week. Meanwhile students in Chicago are joining suburban school district this week. More...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our Chicago: CPS students head back to class earlier amid 3rd pandemic school year
Chicago students return to school Monday, two weeks earlier than normal.
Aurora High School teacher turns to social media to get school supplies for students
One educator in Aurora found a way to get her back-to-school list cleared using social media.
phscutlass.com
How Palatine High School’s first pep assembly means a new start for the community
Crowds of students roar as school mascot Pirate Pete makes his first appearance alongside staff. The Palatine High school community properly enjoyed the year’s first pep assembly on Aug. 12, 2022. “I’m kind of just looking forward to finally having another normal assembly since we haven’t had one since...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade mass shooting haunts return to school for traumatized kids, parents
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - When the first shots were fired at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Dana Ruder Ring remembers barking orders like a drill sergeant, guiding her young children to safety. "I was screaming, ‘Eyes straight, eyes down, eyes straight,’" Ruder Ring said, not noticing that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
Chicago magazine
Listing of the Month: Country Squire
Like many west suburban towns, Naperville has grown dramatically in recent decades, with farmland and prairie giving way to houses. Many are McMansions, whose turrets, pitched roofs, and cavernous foyers signify the good life (if not good taste) for those who’ve moved up from split-levels and bungalows. But Naperville didn’t sprout full-blown from developers’ drafting boards. Incorporated in 1857, the community is rich in historic homes. One fine example: the Bauer Mansion, at 1520 North Loomis Street, now on the market for $1.9 million.
Longtime Loyola Rambler's basketball team chaplain Sister Jean turns 103
The longtime Rambler's basketball team chaplain celebrated her 103rd birthday Sunday in Rogers Park.
Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Savings is August 26, 2022
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announces that Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi said. “Homeowners can visit our website to apply online for exemptions they may be eligible to receive or check the status of their auto-renewed exemptions for this year.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Darien, IL USA
Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park Library names Page Contest winner
Orland Park resident Charles Leuver has won a Kindle ereader. He visited the library table at the Taste of Orland Park and entered the library’s challenge by guessing the number of pages in a stack of books. Charles’s guess was 2,450 pages. The correct number of pages was 2,451. Charles’s guess was the closest of all the entries. Outreach Assistant Duke Phelps (left) hands Charles Leuver (right) his prize on Aug. 8 at the library. (Supplied photo)
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Gardener Gregory Bratton Helped Create 100 Urban Farms. Again Facing Cancer, He Needs Help Caring For Them
SOUTH CHICAGO — South Chicago-based master gardener Gregory Bratton is asking neighbors to help him achieve what would be his “biggest triumph” of the year: saving two gardens near his home as he faces cancer for the fourth time. Bratton, 70, has created and helped launch nearly...
oakpark.com
Oak Park Trustee Walker-Peddakotla resigns
Arti Walker-Peddakotla has resigned as Oak Park village trustee, citing stress-related health concerns related to her job as an elected official. Walker-Peddakotla, wrote that she is recovering from a recent hysterectomy, handed in her notice Aug. 18, effective immediately. In a statement sent to Wednesday Journal and posted to her...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
Chicago Air And Water Show 2022: Saturday Schedule
The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show kicks off Saturday morning along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point of the show. The program will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 2:00 p.m.
villageofmidlothian.net
Village of Midlothian's 1st Annual Oktoberfest
Join us for some Adult Beverages, Food, Vendors, Bags & Boards & DJ!. The Village of Midlothian is hosting its First Annual Oktoberfest. Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ the Metra Lot 147th & Waverly. ***This event is sponsored by the Village Event's Committee.***
Comments / 0