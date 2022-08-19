ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

advantagenews.com

Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building

Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

The first week of School at Plainfield District 202 in Photos

Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, August 18, 2022. More than 25,000 Plainfield District 202 students from kindergarten to high school returned to the classroom last week. Meanwhile students in Chicago are joining suburban school district this week. More...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Cook County, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
County
Cook County, IL
FOX59

Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
RILEY, IN
Chicago magazine

Listing of the Month: Country Squire

Like many west suburban towns, Naperville has grown dramatically in recent decades, with farmland and prairie giving way to houses. Many are McMansions, whose turrets, pitched roofs, and cavernous foyers signify the good life (if not good taste) for those who’ve moved up from split-levels and bungalows. But Naperville didn’t sprout full-blown from developers’ drafting boards. Incorporated in 1857, the community is rich in historic homes. One fine example: the Bauer Mansion, at 1520 North Loomis Street, now on the market for $1.9 million.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Savings is August 26, 2022

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announces that Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi said. “Homeowners can visit our website to apply online for exemptions they may be eligible to receive or check the status of their auto-renewed exemptions for this year.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Darien, IL USA

Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
DARIEN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park Library names Page Contest winner

Orland Park resident Charles Leuver has won a Kindle ereader. He visited the library table at the Taste of Orland Park and entered the library’s challenge by guessing the number of pages in a stack of books. Charles’s guess was 2,450 pages. The correct number of pages was 2,451. Charles’s guess was the closest of all the entries. Outreach Assistant Duke Phelps (left) hands Charles Leuver (right) his prize on Aug. 8 at the library. (Supplied photo)
ORLAND PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park Trustee Walker-Peddakotla resigns

Arti Walker-Peddakotla has resigned as Oak Park village trustee, citing stress-related health concerns related to her job as an elected official. Walker-Peddakotla, wrote that she is recovering from a recent hysterectomy, handed in her notice Aug. 18, effective immediately. In a statement sent to Wednesday Journal and posted to her...
villageofmidlothian.net

Village of Midlothian's 1st Annual Oktoberfest

Join us for some Adult Beverages, Food, Vendors, Bags & Boards & DJ!. The Village of Midlothian is hosting its First Annual Oktoberfest. Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ the Metra Lot 147th & Waverly. ***This event is sponsored by the Village Event's Committee.***
MIDLOTHIAN, IL

