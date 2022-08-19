ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s testing Chicken Big Mac: What we know so far

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDBEV_0hNl33to00

( WXIN ) – McDonald’s is taking its beloved Big Mac into new territory by switching out the two all-beef patties for chicken.

The Chicken Big Mac, made with “crispy tempura chicken patties” instead of beef, will be test launched in Miami for a limited time, McDonald’s confirmed.

The sandwich already made its debut February in the United Kingdom and Ireland to much fanfare — and significant sales. McDonald’s U.K. announced the limited-edition offering had “sold out almost everywhere” after a little over the week on the menu. It eventually returned for a limited time.

McDonald’s menu items you won’t find in the US

The Chicken Big Mac appears identical to the original Big Mac aside from its chicken patties, and comes with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce, McDonald’s said. The version sold in the U.K. did not come with chopped onions; McDonald’s did not list this component among the ingredients in the U.S. version, either.

If the testing goes well, it’s possible the Chicken Big Mac could expand to additional regions or even the nationwide menu, though it’s not guaranteed.

“While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future,” McDonald’s wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

McDonald’s currently offers several chicken sandwiches on the U.S. menu , including its McChicken and multiple variations of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which debuted in 2021. At the time, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said the new sandwiches came in response to customer demand for chicken items.

Around the same time, several other fast-food outlets had announced or began offering their own fried chicken sandwiches following the successful debut of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene. Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and […]
CROSS LANES, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Chicken Patties#Mcchicken#Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Mcdonald#The Chicken Big Mac#Includin
WNCT

Pamlico County search warrant leads to arrest of man on drug charges

VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant has led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Pamlico County man. On August 16, deputies from Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, in Vandemere. The search warrant was executed after a three-month investigation into the sale […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man convicted, sentenced in robbery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man has been convicted and sentenced for the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant back in November. Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and sentenced to 22-36 months in prison for his role in the robbery that happened on Nov. 26, 2021. May was identified […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the shooting happened at the 1500 block of Joel Drive, near the intersection with Lee Court shortly after 11 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Man arrested after stolen guns, jewelry found; second suspect wanted

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man has been arrested and is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found stolen jewelry and guns. A second suspect is still wanted. On July 29, deputies were called to a home on Staton House Road to a report of stolen guns. Officials said 10 guns and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Woman dies after being set on fire in Winston-Salem by son, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after being set on fire Monday morning by her son on Lyons Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 1946 Lyons Street when they were told someone had been set on fire. Arriving officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy