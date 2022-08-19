Read full article on original website
16 Seabury Hall students receive first AP Capstone Diplomas on Maui
Seabury Hall, a private prep school in Makawao, conferred AP Capstone Diplomas to 16 students in the inaugural program. The AP Capstone Diplomas program was piloted at Seabury Hall during the 2021-22 school year and is the only one on Maui, according to a Seabury Hall press release. The program...
UH Maui student selected as fellow in Re:wild Your Campus conservation group
As college and university students across the United States prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, Re:wild Your Campus – a new partnership of global conservation organization Re:wild and student-founded Herbicide-Free Campus – is helping them make their campuses safer and healthier for people and wildlife. At the University...
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, August 18-24
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 18-24, find our comprehensive listing here. Grammy-award winning pianist-composer Peter Kater performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Kater has received two Grammys and scored music for more than 100 film productions, including 11 on-and-off Broadway plays.
Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali
The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. “This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”
$15M released for a new dedicated teacher affordable housing project on Maui
State Representative Angus McKelvey, who currently represents District 10 (which includes the areas of West Maui, Māʻalaea, and a small section of North Kīhei), announced the release of $15 million for the construction of dedicated teacher housing in Lahaina. “This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing...
Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures
7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
Maui’s first Raising Cane’s, Chick-fil-A restaurants set to open next week in Kahului
Starting next week, chicken fans will merely cross the road for two of the nation’s popular poultry restaurants. Both located off Ho’okele Street in Kahului, Maui’s first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Hawai’i’s first Chick-fil-A is launching Thursday, Sept. 1, according to recent company announcements.
Open house planned for release of draft South Maui Community Plan Update
The Maui County Planning Department will host an open house for the release of the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kīhei Community Center. At this informational open house, the public can view background information...
Axis deer threatening Maui’s natural resources
The ever growing deer population in Maui county is not only devastating the ranching industry it's threatening Hawaii's natural resources according to state officials. Researchers said, if we don't get things under control soon, there will be dire consequences.
Womanspiration’s Tea Party raises $2,000 for Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat
Maui entrepreneurs Kim Yonamine and Leslie Garo hosted the third Womanspiration event on Aug. 20 at Lona Ridge in Wailuku, raising more than $2,000 to benefit Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats. At the Tea Party-themed event, 45 Maui business women attended wearing beautiful dresses and accessories. The Womanspiration events are designed...
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, through Aug. 26
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Waikapu: Roving shoulder closure and possible...
Underwater photographer is featured in Maui webinar on Great White Sharks
For most ocean goers, coming across a great white shark would probably spark fear. But for underwater photographer and former National Geographic assignment photographer David Fleetham, these sharks sparked fascination and sent him on a journey around the world to photograph them and dispel the fear that comes with sharks.
Bill to let Maui residents sleep in vehicles in county lots approved, but some wary of sites
A bill to create a pilot project so houseless residents may use their vehicles as overnight habitation in county parking lots was passed Tuesday, but some are voicing concerns over which properties may become a “safe sleeping zone.”. An updated version of Bill 108 was approved unanimously by Maui...
Maui camper van owners push back on plans to regulate, prohibit mobile vacation dwellings
As Maui lawmakers mull plans to regulate or prohibit mobile vacation dwellings to curb overtourism, some camper van businesses are saying leaders are unfairly targeting some of the island’s most respectful visitors. Happy Campers Maui LLC owners Ephriam Martinez and Amber Rinker of Kihei said their company pays taxes,...
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody
Officers in Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
Update: Honokōwai-Kāʻanapali fire burns 80 acres, 100% containment
This brush fire was declared 100% contained at 11 a.m. with no further acreage burned. Personnel will continue monitoring this fire throughout the day. A brush fire that started Sunday evening in an area mauka of the Mahinahina Water Treatment Plant and Kapalua Airport burned an estimated 80 acres by morning.
Maui murder trial concludes with FBI testimony, motion for acquittal denied
Testimony has concluded in the trial of Bernard Brown, who is accused of second degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve more than eight years ago. Monsalve was his ex-girlfriend at the time. The 46-year-old mother of three was last seen on the...
