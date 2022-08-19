ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

16 Seabury Hall students receive first AP Capstone Diplomas on Maui

Seabury Hall, a private prep school in Makawao, conferred AP Capstone Diplomas to 16 students in the inaugural program. The AP Capstone Diplomas program was piloted at Seabury Hall during the 2021-22 school year and is the only one on Maui, according to a Seabury Hall press release. The program...
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

UH Maui student selected as fellow in Re:wild Your Campus conservation group

As college and university students across the United States prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, Re:wild Your Campus – a new partnership of global conservation organization Re:wild and student-founded Herbicide-Free Campus – is helping them make their campuses safer and healthier for people and wildlife. At the University...
LANAI CITY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, August 18-24

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 18-24, find our comprehensive listing here. Grammy-award winning pianist-composer Peter Kater performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Kater has received two Grammys and scored music for more than 100 film productions, including 11 on-and-off Broadway plays.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali

The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. “This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

$15M released for a new dedicated teacher affordable housing project on Maui

State Representative Angus McKelvey, who currently represents District 10 (which includes the areas of West Maui, Māʻalaea, and a small section of North Kīhei), announced the release of $15 million for the construction of dedicated teacher housing in Lahaina. “This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures

7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Axis deer threatening Maui’s natural resources

The ever growing deer population in Maui county is not only devastating the ranching industry it's threatening Hawaii's natural resources according to state officials. Researchers said, if we don't get things under control soon, there will be dire consequences.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Womanspiration’s Tea Party raises $2,000 for Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat

Maui entrepreneurs Kim Yonamine and Leslie Garo hosted the third Womanspiration event on Aug. 20 at Lona Ridge in Wailuku, raising more than $2,000 to benefit Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats. At the Tea Party-themed event, 45 Maui business women attended wearing beautiful dresses and accessories. The Womanspiration events are designed...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui Lane Closures, through Aug. 26

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Waikapu: Roving shoulder closure and possible...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Underwater photographer is featured in Maui webinar on Great White Sharks

For most ocean goers, coming across a great white shark would probably spark fear. But for underwater photographer and former National Geographic assignment photographer David Fleetham, these sharks sparked fascination and sent him on a journey around the world to photograph them and dispel the fear that comes with sharks.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Update: Honokōwai-Kāʻanapali fire burns 80 acres, 100% containment

This brush fire was declared 100% contained at 11 a.m. with no further acreage burned. Personnel will continue monitoring this fire throughout the day. A brush fire that started Sunday evening in an area mauka of the Mahinahina Water Treatment Plant and Kapalua Airport burned an estimated 80 acres by morning.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

