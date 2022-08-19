Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals why he feared Alabama & Nick Saban
It’s safe to say that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Alabama coach Nick Saban will go down as some of the top coaches in college football history. And there’s clearly plenty of mutual respect between the two coaches, who have faced each other several times. In...
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear
Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
College football coach leaves team a week before season starts
UConn opens the 2022 college football season in a few days, but the Huskies will kick things off without defensive coordinator Lou Spanos. The coach has taken a leave of absence from the football program for personal reasons and will be out an unspecified period of time, the school announced. No ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Vikings trade for veteran quarterback on Monday
It was a disappointing year for the Minnesota Vikings last season, missing out on the playoffs despite an extremely talented roster on paper. They will look to bounce back in the 2022-23 NFL season, and they made a decision on Monday to sure up their quarterback depth moving forward. The...
Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL star Herschel Walker is upset about trees
Former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker is currently running for U.S. Senator in Georgia after being encouraged to do so by former President Donald Trump. The former also seems to have a way with words much in the same way the latter does, in as much as they tend to say things that boggle the mind.
College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games
College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s return
After a preseason hiatus from the team that led to plenty of speculation about his whereabouts, it looks like legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is officially back with the team. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brady returned to the Tampa Bay practice facilities on Monday and was...
Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools
Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
INTEL: Ranking the contenders for four-star Jason Asemota
Jason Asemota is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 13 ranked player. The 6-foot-8 small forward averaged 17.2-points and 3.7-rebounds on 3.2-threes made on Nike’s EYBL Circuit in July. Earlier this week, Asemota announced through On3’s Joe Tipton he was down to a final eight schools: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas,...
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
Comments / 0