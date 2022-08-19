Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight
West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Star Believes Mountaineers Will Win the Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons thinks Neal Brown finally has a team that can be competitive in the Big 12 Conference. In fact, Simmons believes the Mountaineers can win the conference this season!. In response to Fox College Football’s social media post, asking...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 22
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The West Virginia men’s soccer team enters this week ranked in the Top 10 of three different official lists. The Mountaineers currently sit fifth in College Soccer News, sixth in United...
Daily Athenaeum
Gee says if not disciplined, NCAA transfer portal will be a 'serious problem'
West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee took a firm stance against current NCAA trends on Monday, saying the transfer portal could pose serious problems to college sports if left unchecked. “We have to bring discipline to it,” Gee said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Athenaeum. “If one...
Neal Brown Gives Final Evaluation of Each QB
The WVU head coach is "pleased" with his quarterback room.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD
Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Talks Pitt Prep and Quarterback Situation
WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the final prep week before the Pitt game on Sept. 1. Brown mentioned that the team will have a mock game on Thursday to get the team used to a week-by-week schedule. Brown also mentioned that...
PHOTOS: WTRF High School Football Kickoff Show
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF)– Football, food, and fun. That’s what WTRF High School Football Kickoff is all about. The celebration took place at the Highlands Quaker Steak and Lube, where several Ohio Valley schools brought their whole team to kickoff the season together. We had football players, cheerleaders, coaches, bands, families, you name it. Believe […]
Pitt Preview and Prediction
Pitt and West Virginia renew the Backyard Brawl in the season opener, who will come out on top?
Fairmont, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fairmont. The Point Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Point Pleasant High SchoolEast Fairmont High School.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
insideradio.com
KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.
Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
WDTV
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising country music star Jesse Labelle will perform a special outdoor concert on the Lightburn’s Patio at the Stonewall Resort. Labelle has opened for music legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley. “We’re thrilled to bring a performer of Jesse’s caliber to West...
