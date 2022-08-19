Cast Of Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Say Fans Will Be Surprised By The Bishop’s Story

Bishop Marvin Sapp is telling his life story in his new film Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story premiering on TV One on Sunday, August 21.

The biopic will follow the preacher’s journey from his life as a child in Michigan, the battles he faced with drugs and alcohol, and his love story with his late wife MaLinda Prince Sapp. Chaz Lamar Shepherd, who plays Marvin Sapp, says that fans will be surprised to learn that he “wasn’t holy-minded all of his life.” He shared that he never imagined that he would be right for the role and has been an admirer of the gospel artist.

Besides the music, Ambre Anderson, who plays MaLinda Prince Sapp, mentions that the film is also a beautiful love story. 16 years after N ever Would Have Made It, the song, director Russ Parr says this story has been long overdue.

During the red carpet event and movie screening in Fort Worth, Texas at Sapp’s church, The Chosen Vessel Cathedral, BAW gets some insight into the film below. Tune in on August 21 at 9/8c on TV One!

