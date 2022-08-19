Nearly two months ago the city of Nashville issued new rules for party buses in downtown Nashville. New this morning some of the owners say some of the new rules are unfair. One of the rules says that the party buses need to be enclosed to reduce noise. The rules also restrict when the buses can run and how much insurance they have to have. An attorney for one business made a plea to the Commission to let them know that it's running them out of business.

