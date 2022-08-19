Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Metro leaders unveil vision for future of Nashville's East Bank
A new development plan aims to transform Nashville’s East Bank. Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Planning department released the draft “Imagine East Bank Vision” Monday, showing what the future could look like for the roughly 300 acres surrounding Nissan Stadium. Mayor Cooper calls the area...
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
Business owner expresses concern over the burden of transpotainment regulations
Nearly two months ago the city of Nashville issued new rules for party buses in downtown Nashville. New this morning some of the owners say some of the new rules are unfair. One of the rules says that the party buses need to be enclosed to reduce noise. The rules also restrict when the buses can run and how much insurance they have to have. An attorney for one business made a plea to the Commission to let them know that it's running them out of business.
Metro Nashville Public Schools only used 18% of $426 million in federal funds per report
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A report by the non-profit think tank Beacon Center of Tennessee finds Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) received over $425 million in federal relief funding from the pandemic but has only spent 18% of the money while "district leaders claim they need more tax dollars." The report tracks federal...
TSU students in hotels dealing with car break-ins, commute to campus ahead of semester
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For another semester, Tennessee State University is putting students in hotels because there isn’t enough on-campus housing. FOX 17 News mapped it out. Of the six hotels where TSU is housing students, it’s 10 miles to La Quinta and 12 miles to the Ramada Inn.
Tennessee public schools received billions of dollars in federal aid, most unspent
Tennessee public schools received billions of dollars in federal aid, yet most of that money remains unspent. The Beacon center of Tennessee has spent months pouring over thousands of documents from open records requests and have discovered some alarming expenses in the name of COVID. The money is called ESSER...
Law Enforcement Collaborative to aid Metro students interested in law enforcement careers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A community partnership with Metro leaders in law enforcement and education was announced Tuesday to expand law enforcement career exploration and education pathways for Nashville's students. The Tennessee Board of Regents, Mayor John Cooper, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Nashville State...
Nashville leaders working to get students interested in law enforcement careers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro leaders are working to get students interested in a career in law enforcement. Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Metro Police, Metro Schools, and Nashville State Community College is teaming up to help students explore new career opportunities. The initiative will be set up for students to take advantage starting at the elementary school level.
TSU president stays at hotel being used for off-campus housing 'to ease safety concerns'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover stayed overnight at a Nashville hotel being used to house TSU students to quell concerns about the hotel's safety. Safety concerns at the hotel have been made public with students saying they were finding needles in their rooms and...
Man, 20, cited for defacing Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 20-year-old Nashville man has been cited by National Park Service rangers after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were called after a park ranger caught the man spray painting...
DEC hopes additional jobs, new phone system will help ease long 911 call wait times
Metro's Department of Emergency Communications goes on record with FOX17 News about long wait times when you call for help. The director with DEC says some people are seeing those long wait times after a shift in priority to 911 calls, as Metro fell well below the national standard back in 2019, thanks to an increase in calls.
Overturned semi closes I-40 Westbound in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overturned tractor trailer caused the I-40 Westbound to close Wednesday morning near New Middleton. The crash was reported by TDOT at 5:41 a.m. at mile marker 251. Westbound traffic is affected with roadway closed and traffic being diverted to alternate routes. Eastbound traffic...
USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
Rutherford County struggling to find kindergarten teachers
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX17 continues to follow the teacher shortage across the Mid-state. School leaders in Rutherford County say they are seeing openings in areas where they never thought possible. Right now there are multiple openings for kindergarten teachers in the county and they can't get a...
MNPD officer held in Mexican jail for gun possession decommissioned, back in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer who was detained at a Mexican airport for possessing a gun has been decommissioned, per the police department. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer Lemandries Hawes was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on July 9 for traveling with a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.
Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned for allegedly assaulting 18-year-old in Nashville
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for allegedly assaulting a young woman in Nashville while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
First-of-its-kind Good Coffee Fest coming to Nashville in October
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--There are plenty of festivals for Tennesseans to enjoy but there hasn't been one for coffee lovers until now. This October, the first annual Good Coffee Fest will take place at the Outfield (416 Chestnut Street) in South Nashville from 11am-5pm on October 15. According to organizers, the event...
Clarksville emphasizes motorcycle safety after 97 accidents this year
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Police Department (CCPD) warns about motorist safety after they respond to three motorcycle crashes in as many days. CPD says they would like to emphasize the importance of everyone being cognizant of other motorists. Police say there are many factors that contribute to...
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asks for $320K jail elevator
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is asking for $320,000 for emergency funding. Because they need a new elevator. The jail is 5 stories tall. The Sheriff's office says they need this elevator because it's used to transport inmates who need medical or mental health issues. They do have one elevator left and they've had to get creative until the repair can be made.
Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold to retire after 33 years
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 33 years of service, Chief Kevin Arnold has announced his retirement from the Smyrna Police Department. Chief Arnold began his law enforcement career as an officer with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department in 1980. He then served seven years with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, then joined the Smyrna Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer. He was later promoted to Major in 1994.
