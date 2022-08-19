ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Metro leaders unveil vision for future of Nashville's East Bank

A new development plan aims to transform Nashville’s East Bank. Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Planning department released the draft “Imagine East Bank Vision” Monday, showing what the future could look like for the roughly 300 acres surrounding Nissan Stadium. Mayor Cooper calls the area...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Business owner expresses concern over the burden of transpotainment regulations

Nearly two months ago the city of Nashville issued new rules for party buses in downtown Nashville. New this morning some of the owners say some of the new rules are unfair. One of the rules says that the party buses need to be enclosed to reduce noise. The rules also restrict when the buses can run and how much insurance they have to have. An attorney for one business made a plea to the Commission to let them know that it's running them out of business.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Law Enforcement Collaborative to aid Metro students interested in law enforcement careers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A community partnership with Metro leaders in law enforcement and education was announced Tuesday to expand law enforcement career exploration and education pathways for Nashville's students. The Tennessee Board of Regents, Mayor John Cooper, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Nashville State...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville leaders working to get students interested in law enforcement careers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro leaders are working to get students interested in a career in law enforcement. Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Metro Police, Metro Schools, and Nashville State Community College is teaming up to help students explore new career opportunities. The initiative will be set up for students to take advantage starting at the elementary school level.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#Urban Design#Metro Council#Middle Tennessee#Urban Construction#Donelson Station#H G Hill Realty Company#Southeast Venture#Lebanon Pike
fox17.com

Man, 20, cited for defacing Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 20-year-old Nashville man has been cited by National Park Service rangers after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were called after a park ranger caught the man spray painting...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Overturned semi closes I-40 Westbound in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overturned tractor trailer caused the I-40 Westbound to close Wednesday morning near New Middleton. The crash was reported by TDOT at 5:41 a.m. at mile marker 251. Westbound traffic is affected with roadway closed and traffic being diverted to alternate routes. Eastbound traffic...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fox17.com

USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County struggling to find kindergarten teachers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX17 continues to follow the teacher shortage across the Mid-state. School leaders in Rutherford County say they are seeing openings in areas where they never thought possible. Right now there are multiple openings for kindergarten teachers in the county and they can't get a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD officer held in Mexican jail for gun possession decommissioned, back in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer who was detained at a Mexican airport for possessing a gun has been decommissioned, per the police department. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer Lemandries Hawes was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on July 9 for traveling with a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

First-of-its-kind Good Coffee Fest coming to Nashville in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--There are plenty of festivals for Tennesseans to enjoy but there hasn't been one for coffee lovers until now. This October, the first annual Good Coffee Fest will take place at the Outfield (416 Chestnut Street) in South Nashville from 11am-5pm on October 15. According to organizers, the event...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville emphasizes motorcycle safety after 97 accidents this year

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Police Department (CCPD) warns about motorist safety after they respond to three motorcycle crashes in as many days. CPD says they would like to emphasize the importance of everyone being cognizant of other motorists. Police say there are many factors that contribute to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asks for $320K jail elevator

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is asking for $320,000 for emergency funding. Because they need a new elevator. The jail is 5 stories tall. The Sheriff's office says they need this elevator because it's used to transport inmates who need medical or mental health issues. They do have one elevator left and they've had to get creative until the repair can be made.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold to retire after 33 years

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 33 years of service, Chief Kevin Arnold has announced his retirement from the Smyrna Police Department. Chief Arnold began his law enforcement career as an officer with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department in 1980. He then served seven years with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, then joined the Smyrna Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer. He was later promoted to Major in 1994.
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy